LINCOLN – Ahlborg Construction Co. and Robinson Green Beretta Corp. have been hired to lead the design and construction of the Lincoln High School Physical Education Center.
The Town Council met last Friday for a special meeting to formally ask Town Administrator Phil Gould to enter into a contract with Ahlborg and RGB.
During that meeting, Town Council President Keith Macksoud, LHS Building Committee co-chairperson, said Ahlborg was the only candidate to submit a packet for consideration. They’ll take the lead on construction, while RGB will work on the architectural design of the athletic center.
After interviewing representatives from Ahlborg last Wednesday, the committee unanimously voted to recommend the company for the job.
Macksoud said questions were raised about RGB managing principal David DeQuattro, who was arrested and indicted in November 2020 on charges of accepting or paying bribes as an agent (or to an agent) of a tribal government and one count of conspiring to commit bribery.
DeQuattro pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stemmed from an alleged scheme to open a casino/resort in Massachusetts.
Macksoud said the LHS Building Committee received a letter from RGB stating that DeQuattro would not be involved with Lincoln’s project.
The full council unanimously agreed to hire Alhborg as the construction company for the project, with RGB overseeing the architectural design. The contract will be reviewed by the town’s legal team.
Downes Construction Co., the owner’s project manager for the nearly $8 million project, has a “standard contract” for a design/build agreement, but Macksoud said they’ll take a closer look to ensure it’s in order before it’s signed.
Both companies will work under one contract.
Councilor TJ Russo noted that the town hired its contractor and architect separately during the LHS renovation process, and that the center project was following a different path by hiring both simultaneously. He asked about the benefits of the design/build method.
Macksoud said the committee worked with Downes to come up with different scenarios to move forward with the PEC. Since the project is working on a tight schedule, “they said time-wise it’s easier and quicker to have the architects work alongside the build team at the same time.”
That way, he said, if the build team comes across something in the design that doesn’t work, the architect will be able to make changes right away.
“One thing that’s very important, especially for this committee, is trying to meet all requirements that the Rhode Island Department of Education sets forth to maximize our potential state aid reimbursement,” Macksoud said.
Since RGB was responsible for the School Department’s stage two submission to RIDE, he said the company is already familiar with Lincoln’s facility needs.
While the Ahlborg/RGB bid came in slightly under budget, Macksoud warned that there are no guarantees that prices won’t go up.
“They believe, considering the size and scope of this project, that they’ll pre-order as much supplies as they can. They talked about switch plates, electrical and HVAC components, some of these things have a 52-week delay,” Macksoud said.
Once the contract is signed, he said the companies can immediately start ordering a year in advance, so that by next May the supplies will be available when they’re needed.
