WOONSOCKET – Anousone Souphida says opening Alani’s Boba Shop was inspired by his 2-year-old daughter Alani and his experience in the service industry.
“That’s my inspiration to open this little cafe,” he said.
Alani’s officially opened on Aug. 26 at 562 Cass Ave., former home to the Villa Novan Market that was here for a few years.
Souphida, who doesn’t currently live in Woonsocket, said he grew up in Providence and has family in Cranston and Warwick.
On the day of the opening, he celebrated the official opening surrounded by family and friends.
“I never owned a restaurant business, per se, but I’ve worked at restaurants and cafes as a cook and cashier before,” he said.
From working as a line cook at a college campus cafeteria to being a line cook at a restaurant in Miami Beach, he said he’s well-versed in this environment and wanted to take on the venture of serving boba tea.
Boba and its cafes have increased rapidly over the years, with the industry increasing from $3.27 billion in revenue last year to a projected $6.14 billion by 2032 , according to Precedence Research.
Souphida said he can’t wait to start the journey in the city, and he hopes to provide his customers with friendly, fast service along with quality products.
Souphida said the best thing on the menu, in his opinion, is the taro milk series, which includes taro milk tea and taro milk slush. He said taro generally pairs with toppings such as tapioca pearls, herbal jelly, and other fruit jellies such as coconut and lychee jelly.
Prices range from $4.75 for a medium to $5.50 for a large, and a $1 upgrade for a slushie. Customers have an option to have a sugar level from 25 percent to 100 percent.
