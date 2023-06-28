PAWTUCKET – Three middle schools, Jenks, Slater, and Goff, which joined forces to create an all-city band and chorus last summer, have finished a successful first year says Ricardo Pimentel, director of CTE and unified arts for Pawtucket.
The new collaboration is part of an effort to keep the arts alive in Pawtucket, Pimentel said, and to grow the band program at Jenks and Slater, which didn’t have enough students.
While each individual school still has their own band and chorus, Pimentel said he wanted to bring the schools together to interact with each other as “one Pawtucket.”
“Teachers get to collaborate, and students get to learn from the different teachers,” he said.
This year, the band program went from being a half-year program to a full-year one, which students attended several days each week throughout the school year. The change provided more time to work with students in full classes and gave them more time to produce great pieces of music.
During a recent performance on June 12, the band played “West Wind Overture,” “Armed Forces on Parade,” and “The Tempest,” while the chorus sang “El Ritmo De La Noche,” “Come In From the Fire Fly Darkness” and “Seize the Day” to a crowd of about 100 parents, students, and teachers.
There are spots open for this summer’s program, for students in grades 5-8 with an interest in band, chorus, or theater, which begins in July.
“We are also starting a city-wide musical theater group,” Pimentel said. No experience is required, and the program is open to all levels, for those students who want to get involved with music or the arts.
As a previous principal and English/theater teacher, Pimentel said he is a proponent of theater as therapy and a self-esteem booster.
“They get a boost in their self-esteem for creating something they take pride in,” Pimentel said.
There will be more than 40 students participating in this summer’s program. Students can attend all three programs for band, chorus, and musical theater. Musical theater participants will go over skills in acting, vocal, and choreography this summer and will have auditions for a show in the fall.
During last summer’s program, the students got to showcase the work they did as a collaborative group with a concert. The bands and choruses at each school work individually and then meet together once per month at Goff to practice with one another.
“They have to adapt with peers from different schools; it’s a unique experience and not something you see all the time,” Pimentel said. More than 60 students combined to participate in the band or chorus, said Pimentel, which is made up of students from band class who express an interest in participating.
“(The schools) have band as a full-year course, and we ask students if they want to be part of the city-wide band or chorus,” Pimentel said.
He said participating students are proud to be part of something they’ve helped create, working together to create the pieces of music and learn the lyrics of songs, he said.
“I’m beyond proud of the work that the students and teachers did. There’s nothing greater than seeing the expression of accomplishment on their faces after they perform,” Pimentel said.
For Pimentel, it’s all about giving students the opportunity and opening the door for them.
“I wouldn’t do anything differently,” he said. “I hope the peers can see the work the kids are doing and more can decide to join.” The overall goal, Pimentel said, is to keep expanding the number of participants at a lower grade level to have a bigger band program at the high school level.
“Tolman has a band now, but we’re hoping to expand it to bigger and better,” he said.
Pimentel said students’ overall impressions were of joy and accomplishment.
“The students were proud of the work they had collaborated on as a united group. They made new friends across the district, working together to create a work of art. The smiles on their faces say it all after their performance on stage,” he said.
