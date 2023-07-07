CUMBERLAND – Development of a brand-new community center and offices to replace the old ski lodge at Diamond Hill Park will move forward as the centerpiece of plans to improve the landmark recreation spot.
Experts presented plans for development plan review on behalf of the town before the Planning Board last week. The board approved the plan to construct the new community and event center, which will include offices for the Cumberland Parks Department at 4097 Diamond Hill Road.
State environmental permits must be received before building permits are issued, according to conditions of the approval.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley said this project is long overdue, and plans have been carefully formulated over many months by the Diamond Hill Park Renovations Building Committee. The committee decided a year ago that the best option for the project was to demolish the old ski lodge and replace it, he said, working with Saccoccio and Associates Architects.
Cumberland is modeling its community center off of what North Providence developed with the Meehan Overlook, a building that can be rented out for weddings and other events and used for town functions as well.
Angela Weldon, project manager with Saccoccio, described a building with a capacity to fit 150 people and a large function room with many windows and doors and large folding doors to a back patio, for a great indoor-outdoor space. There will be a large kitchen with oven, stove, refrigerator and anything needed for meal preparation, as well as by caterers for larger events.
Weldon said they were asked to include exterior toilet rooms for park visitors, accessible from the outside on a time clock likely set from dawn to dusk for a particular season, as well as inside restrooms.
The existing small office building used by parks and recreation staff will be demolished and replaced with plantings, and new offices will be added inside the main building.
Weldon said the post-and-beam function room will have a large stone veneer chimney and gas fireplace, creating a rustic feel, and the exterior will be cedar shingles and a blend of other low-maintenance materials.
The craftsman style will complement the toilet rooms recently completed across the parking lot.
Renderings show squared off parking and a refreshed front gateway on Diamond Hill Road.
Spencer Lynds, of Pare Corp., described the adjusted entrance, with curb cuts moved north and a one-way exit out. Though overall parking spots will drop by a few, there will be more accessible parking and parking for a potential pickleball court.
Lynds said overall drainage will be much improved on the entire site, with a design to be approved by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
Planning Board members repeatedly complimented those who planned out specifics of the new building, with member Chris Butler saying it’s a huge improvement to what’s there now and great to see as part of larger improvements being made by Mayor Jeff Mutter to the park.
Chairperson David Coutu agreed, saying he’s long felt the best option for the park is to replace a building that had experienced so many issues over the years, rather than “pumping millions” into the existing structure.
Jeff and Deb Bettencourt, who live next to the park, said plans for the building look beautiful, but asked the board about potential additional traffic as their primary concern. It’s already difficult to get in and out of their driveway due to speeding drivers, they said, and adding more to the mix could have a negative impact.
Crawley assured them that this project won’t be increasing traffic. Police details are required for any large events in the park, he said, and the capacity of the building is 150, with no increase in parking spots.
