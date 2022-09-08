CUMBERLAND/CENTRAL FALLS – Local political alliances are on full display in the race for House of Representatives District 57 between Brandon Voas and incumbent Rep. Jim McLaughlin, where letter writers have been active in supporting their candidates.
In a race that’s getting the bulk of attention in Cumberland and Central Falls due in part to local offices not being on the ballot this year in Cumberland, because they fall at the mid-point of new four-year terms, Voas and his allies continue to level criticism at McLaughlin, calling out his conservative leanings as a Democrat and what they say is his overall ineffectiveness as a lawmaker.
McLaughlin and his supporters say he’s been nothing but effective during his 12 years in office.
McLaughlin’s more prominent supporters include former Mayor Bill Murray, current Mayor Jeff Mutter, Council President Mike Kinch, and Councilors Tim Magill and Jim Metivier. Voas is being supported by Councilors Bob Shaw and Lisa Beaulieu, State Sen. Ryan Pearson, and former Councilor Stephanie Gemski.
“We’re just working hard, getting my message out there, and hopefully we’ll be victorious,” says McLaughlin.
Voas said he thinks the race is getting so much attention due to the fact that the district has a representative who is “horrible on issues that are very important to voters.” He said he’s excited to be providing the first real race against McLaughlin in a long time.
Voas, in his campaign press release this week, said it’s been a privilege getting to know residents this campaign season, then called for a fresh voice who stands for the core values of democracy and rights of women. He too said his message is resonating with voters.
Voas said McLaughlin has chosen to hide from his record of passing “only two inconsequential bills in 12 years, of opposition to basic rights, gun safety and even our democracy through support of Trump.”
He adds that undisclosed groups have sent mailers in violation of campaign laws with false claims that McLaughlin has a record of getting things done, and that McLaughlin himself sent a mailer with at least one official quote that was never approved.
Voas explained to The Breeze that the quote came on a campaign flier where McLaughlin is pictured with Murray, Mutter, Kinch and Metivier, and he said he was told that Mutter never signed off on the quotes or content of the mailer. When Mutter attended his fundraiser earlier in the campaign, he said, the mayor informed him that he intended to stay neutral in the race.
Asked whether that’s the case, Mutter told The Breeze that he’s supporting McLaughlin. He said he didn’t give consent to any specific quotes, but doesn’t believe any were attributed to him.
“He (McLaughlin) has supported our priorities since I have been mayor, as has the rest of our delegation, and I would not turn my back on that,” he said.
McLaughlin said he was surprised as anyone to see the other mailer sponsored by Bright Rhode Island on his behalf, saying he had nothing to do with it being produced.
“I would hope it will be reported as an independent expenditure according to campaign finance regulations,” he said. “Meanwhile, despite the negative attacks by my Democratic primary opponent, I will continue to run a positive campaign that is based on my record of permanently eliminating the car tax and delivering strong constituent service to the people of Cumberland and Central Falls.”
As for Mutter, said McLaughlin, the mayor told him he had his support and took the picture with them for the purpose of using it for a campaign mailer.
“What is this guy (Voas) doing? I’m trying to stay above-board,” he said.
Voas said his intent in bringing up issues such as the fact that McLaughlin has only been the prime sponsor of nine successful bills over 12 years, only two of them not of the procedural variety, is not to be negative, but to show voters what kind of an ineffective leader he’s been. He said it’s unfair for McLaughlin to take credit for bills that he just happened to be there for and put his name on as a co-sponsor.
“I want to be a leader on these things, not just a passenger,” he said.
McLaughlin responded that there have been plenty of important bills he’s been a part of, from license plates for Purple Heart veterans to a bill to help address invasive water chestnuts in the Blackstone River, money for widows, and funding for schools.
