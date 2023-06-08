PROVIDENCE – Ring up another state championship in the field events for Smithfield’s Ezeama family.
Smithfield High junior Konny Ezeama became the fourth member of his family to strike gold at the RIIL Outdoor Track & Field Championships last Saturday afternoon at Conley Stadium, and he did so in the same event that saw two of his sisters win titles in the 2010s.
Thanks to a personal-best leap of 43 feet, 3 1/4 inches on the final attempt of the boys’ triple jump, Ezeama proudly took his place atop the awards podium, but his triumph didn’t come without some drama.
Entering the finals of the event – and midway through the sixth and last round of jumps – it looked like Ezeama was on the brink of holding on for the title with a 42-foot-2 leap.
But the third-to-last jumper, and the event’s top seed, Mount Pleasant sophomore David Rodriguez, took over first place by delivering a leap of 42-4 3/4. And moments later, the second-to-last jumper, Central junior Demetrius Outland, moved into second place, and bumped Ezeama to third, by making good on a leap of 42-4 1/4.
That set the stage for Ezeama, who took a deep breath, kept his composure, cleared his mind, and cashed in on his final jump, which set a PR by 4 3/4 inches.
“My adrenaline was crazy,” he said. “I didn’t even know if I could beat them. My mind went blank, but I jumped it.”
The first member of the Ezeama family to win a state title was Kim Ezeama, who captured the girls’ triple jump at the 2010 outdoor meet. Seven years later, Kayla Ezeama followed her sister’s footstep and won the same events, and shortly after that, Kendra Ezeama, who is a junior thrower on the Brown University women’s team, became a three-time state champion in the shot put before graduating in 2020.
“It feels insane,” Ezeama said when asked about his state championship. “I have a lot of expectations, with my siblings and stuff like that, but it’s great to win (a championship).”
Seeking her third state championship in the long jump in the girls’ meet was senior Lauren Boyd, but she took second place with a leap of 17 feet, 6 1/2 inches that was an inch shorter than the jump turned in by the winner, Pilgrim senior Dasani Stewart. Boyd also finished fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 35-1 1/4.
As for the Smithfield boys’ team, the Sentinels took seventh place out of 30 teams in the team standings for their best finish in this meet in the program’s history. Smithfield had finished eighth twice, in 1988 and last season, and the back-to-back top-10 finishes are also a first for the program.
Scoring 12 points by placing among the top seven in three events was senior Jeremy Knobel, who took second place in the javelin with a throw of 167-6 and finished seventh in the long jump with a leap of 20-3 1/2 and 110-meter hurdles in 16.35 seconds.
Seizing fourth place in the 800 in two minutes flat was senior Elijah Saddlemire. Junior Jason Padula placed sixth in the 1,500 in 4:07.69, and senior Will Schiller finished seventh in the 200 in 23.62 seconds.
Adding 10th places were senior Trevor Morgan in the discus (122 feet), sophomore Michael Goodson in the 1,500 (4;18.11), and Schiller in the pole vault (10-6).
Two Smithfield residents who are runners on the La Salle Academy boys’ team, senior David Parenteau and sophomore Grady McGinnis, helped the Rams’ 4x800 relay team finish fourth in a time of 8:29.22.
Ponaganset’s best finish came from junior Jack McEntee, who took sixth place in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.97 seconds, and Scituate senior Aidan Leach placed 10th in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.77 seconds.
In the girls’ meet, the Sentinels, who tied for 12th place out of 30 teams, saw senior Sela Bastajian take fourth place in the pole vault (8-6), senior Shannon Holmes place seventh in the shot put (32-9 1/2), and senior Lily Ford (shot put, 32-4) and freshman Brooke Tsonos (high jump, 4-8) finish eighth. Ford also took 10th place in the four-kilogram hammer (129-7).
Taking fifth places were Ponaganset senior Ameila Jackson in the 800 (2:22.6) and Smithfield resident and Moses Brown senior Kylie Eaton in the 400 (1:00.56). Eaton also helped guide the Quakers’ 4x400 relay team to victory in a time of 4:02.08.
Glocester resident and junior Emmy Belvin was Mount Saint Charles Academy’s top athlete, as she placed eighth in the 1,500 (4:59:48) and 10th in the 800 (2:26.49).
Also finishing among the top 10 were Ponaganset freshman Lillian Racine in the 200 (9th place, 27.41 seconds), the Chieftains’ 4x100 relay squad of senior Katie St. Pierre, sophomore Anastasia Nerney, freshman Meghan St. Pierre, and Racine (10th, 52.57 seconds), and Scituate sophomore Ave Pilderian in the shot put (10th, 31-7).
The top athletes from this meet will be back in action on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the 76th annual New England Championships at Cameron Stadium in Bangor, Maine. But unfortunately for Boyd, Saddlemire, Knobel, and Bastajain, they will be unable to attend the regional meet because they are graduating on Saturday.
On Thursday at 4 p.m., Ponaganset junior Giana Dicesare, who is ranked 31st in the country in the girls’ hammer, Morgan, and Ford are expected to be among the top throwers from the region who will head to Conley Stadium for the New England Hammer Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.