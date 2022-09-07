North Providence High’s new turf football field will see its first kickoff on Friday night when the Cougars host longtime rival Smithfield High in their Division IV opener. The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s long-awaited new playing surface is ready to go for the start of the football season, as the North Providence High School Cougars get set to play Smithfield High School this Friday, Sept. 9, under the lights.
“I’m excited that this project of updating our football field has become a reality,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi this week, saying he’s looking forward to seeing athletes, whether in football, soccer or lacrosse, enjoying playing in this “state-of-the-art facility.”
Prior to Friday’s game, at about 6:30 p.m., will be a ribbon-cutting and rededication of the field in the name of Lance Cpl. Matthew K. Serio, the former NPHS player who lost his life in Iraq back in 2004.
“I want to give a personal and public invitation to all who would love to attend,” he said. “This is a great facility for all of us to be proud of, and it’s been a long time coming.”
The field, completed by R.A.D. Sports, was done along with the infield of the neighboring baseball field for $3.7 million.
Lombardi noted how the town had about $4 million left after building its two previous elementary schools on time and under budget. He was inclined as a businessperson to send that money back, but when he consulted with the town’s bond counsel, was told that it made the most sense to spend the remaining money on a need in the schools, because the town had borrowed the money at such low interest.
“That was an easy decision, a no-brainer for me, knowing what we needed at the football field,” he said.
Then, after chatting with local baseball supporters, it was decided to add in the infield turf at the neighboring field.
“The feedback as of this point has been phenomenal,” said Lombardi, who said officials are planning a walk-through of the facility for Wednesday, Sept. 7.
