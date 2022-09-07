Football field with logo
North Providence High’s new turf football field will see its first kickoff on Friday night when the Cougars host longtime rival Smithfield High in their Division IV opener. The game is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The town’s long-awaited new playing surface is ready to go for the start of the football season, as the North Providence High School Cougars get set to play Smithfield High School this Friday, Sept. 9, under the lights.

“I’m excited that this project of updating our football field has become a reality,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi this week, saying he’s looking forward to seeing athletes, whether in football, soccer or lacrosse, enjoying playing in this “state-of-the-art facility.”

