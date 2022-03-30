NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi and the North Providence Recreation Department are inviting everyone to an Easter celebration at the Overlook at Meehan, in Governor Notte Park.
The event takes place on April 9, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Hop on over and have your picture taken with the Easter Bunny at this “fun and prize-filled” event, which will be held rain or shine.
Play games, win prizes, have your face painted, and take home eggs filled with candy and toys.
Lombardi said he’s praying for good weather and encourages everyone to participate after a 2021 year when the town called off the event.
This year’s event promises to have some changes compared to the one that was held mostly outdoors at the start of the pandemic in 2022, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.