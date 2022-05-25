NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mayor Charles Lombardi is inviting all residents to this year’s Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 30, which he says will be filled with all-time favorites as well as new features as the town goes all-out to make it a big one.
The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. at North Providence High School’s front lot, marching eastward on Mineral Spring Avenue, turning north onto Douglas Avenue and ending at Notte Park for a wreath-laying ceremony.
The parade is returning after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Though many events returned last year, the town wasn’t prepared to bring back the parade in the midst of widespread vaccinations.
In addition to Grand Marshal Michael Clapprood, a Vietnam veteran, parade-goers should expect to see a military presence from Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, National Guard, Naval Cadets and more.
Additional features include superheroes, clowns, circus-ground performers, dancers, Shriners, and local-hero hockey player AJ Quetta.
Lombardi said the Parade Committee has been meeting regularly for a couple of months in planning this significant event. It will be the town’s biggest in history, he said, with five marching bands and more participants than ever.
“I think it’s great for the town with all the stuff that’s been going on with the pandemic,” he said. “If there was ever a time for our residents or anyone to recognize or show appreciation to our veterans, it’s now.”
He said they’re encouraging everyone to come out.
Music will be provided by North Providence, Cumberland, and Johnston High School Bands, One Voice Choir, Bristol County Fife and Drums, and Lite Rock 105.
Local businesses with representatives marching will include TD Bank, Tri-County New Health Mobile, Struggle 2 Strength, Dance Workshop, and the North Providence Union Free Library.
Mayor Lombardi’s Youth Commission will be passing out U.S and Ukrainian flags to children along the parade route.
At the end of the parade, a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at The Overlook at Meehan Amphitheatre in Notte Park. During the ceremony, the town will honor its local fallen military heroes, whose names were provided by loved ones.
Concessions will be available.
The Parade Committee welcomes any local businesses to showcase themselves and march in honor of fallen soldiers.
If anyone is interested in participating, they should contact the Recreation Department at 401-719-1633 or via email recdirector@northprovidenceri.gov. The deadline for entry is today, May 25. Call the department to volunteer as well, at 401-719-1633.
Beginning at 12:45 p.m. next Monday, the following streets will be shut down for the parade:
• Streets/apartments along Mineral Spring Avenue – Plympton, Longue Vue, Hawthorne, Puritan, Timber, Marblehead, North View, Rockwell, Malcolm, Andover, Barrett, and the Northview Terrace Condominiums.
• Streets/apartments on Douglas Avenue – West River Parkway, Amelia Court, Brookfarm, Marconi, Fitzhugh, Hawthorne Place, Tanglewood Lane, Twin River Condos, Douglas Commons Apartments, Wenscott Lane, Cove and Wenscott Apartments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.