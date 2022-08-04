CUMBERLAND – For those CumberlandFest fans who haven’t been to Diamond Hill Park at 4125 Diamond Hill Road since last year’s event, there will be plenty of park improvements to notice, as the town continues long-awaited investments into the facility.
Alan Neville, board chairperson for CumberlandFest, told The Breeze he’s been working on convincing the board to designate a certain contribution from proceeds toward those park improvements, thinking that it might be a positive thing for residents to see such an expanded mission added to the core and longstanding support for local youth groups.
According to Mayor Jeff Mutter and his team, here are the steps they’ve taken to improve Diamond Hill Park over the past couple of years, including completed, ongoing, and planned projects:
• Creation of a phased master plan
The town worked with Beta Group to create a multi-phased plan for Diamond Hill Park.
Funded with a Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Recreational Grant, BlueSkies has completed the compostable trailhead restroom facility. This serves as an entry to the Cathedral Pines trailhead, and is open around the clock, according to town staff.
• Created an assigned fund balance
In August of 2020, the mayor designated an assigned fund balance for Diamond Hill Park. This appropriated $1 million from a cell tower deal to the continued maintenance and improvements of Diamond Hill Park.
In 2020, the town solicited bids for field renovation and maintenance of the existing multi-use athletic fields at Diamond Hill Park. The bid was awarded to Sports Turf Specialties and the work they completed included clearing the weeds, using the sand master to improve drainage, seeding/adding performance turf grasses, a top dressing to level the field, grow-in nutrients, and one year of maintenance.
• Multipurpose athletic field conversion
To improve and expand field space in Cumberland, one of the baseball fields at the park is being reworked into a multipurpose field. This work is nearing completion and will allow for more athletic teams to use the space.
The town has been working with Pare Corporation on rehabbing the reflection pond and securing the necessary permits. All permitting has been received and work is started. The pond has been dredged by Diggers Landscaping, new railings have been installed, and an electrician will soon improve water flow and aeration.
• Building Committee/ski lodge
Last October, a building committee was formed to oversee the renovations of Diamond Hill Park. The town put out a request for proposals for the architectural and engineering services related to the demolition of the existing ski lodge and the design of a new structure.
In May, the town of Cumberland received a $100,000 grant from the RIDEM for the Diamond Hill Park Pump Track. The town is beginning to research potential vendors to begin this work and receive cost estimates.
Diamond Hill is known for offering excellent cross-country biking trails. Over the years, the Diamond Hill Pump Track has suffered from general wear and tear and is in great need of rehabilitation, say officials. This project will include the design of a new dirt course pump track facility. A portion of the facility will be within the footprint of the existing course with a slight expansion to the east. The new facility will include grading the area to create berms, jumps, and rolls suitable for all ages. The finish surface material will be a clay-gravel blend. The westernmost portion of the existing course will be re-vegetated. The project will also include a 6-foot-wide ADA access path with benches.
• Partnered with Chris Ratcliffe for cleanup day
In August of 2020, the town partnered with Chris Ratcliffe from the Save Diamond Hill Park Facebook group to host a cleanup day at the park. The cleanup day yielded more than 60 volunteers who provided 124 hours of work.
• The town is also waiting to hear back on a grant to improve the Diamond Hill amphitheater.
