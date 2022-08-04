CUMBERLAND – For those CumberlandFest fans who haven’t been to Diamond Hill Park at 4125 Diamond Hill Road since last year’s event, there will be plenty of park improvements to notice, as the town continues long-awaited investments into the facility.

Alan Neville, board chairperson for CumberlandFest, told The Breeze he’s been working on convincing the board to designate a certain contribution from proceeds toward those park improvements, thinking that it might be a positive thing for residents to see such an expanded mission added to the core and longstanding support for local youth groups.

