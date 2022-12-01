CUMBERLAND – The Monastery on Diamond Hill Road will again be humming with activity this Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m., as the lights on some 225 memorial Christmas trees go on.
Cumberland’s event isn’t to the level of Pawtucket’s just yet, but this event put on by the Parks and Recreation Department continues to become more popular each year.
Though not a festive kind of evening, there are plenty of smiles and laughter as families come together to enjoy the beauty of trees decorated in creative ways in memory of loved ones lost.
The tree area near the Senior Center was full of people last Saturday, Nov. 26, with many, like the Martins family, working together to get their tree just right. The Martins, of Cumberland, put up white garlands, colored lights, and ornaments that told the story of Laura Martins, a 32-year Cumberland resident who died in January at age 49. A clerk at TrueSource in Lincoln, she previously worked for the Pawtucket Times and Woonsocket Call.
Jeff Bernardo, of J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, was also there with his family last Saturday, placing many dozens of Christmas-themed butterfly ornaments on two trees with the names of all those remembered through services at the funeral home over the past two years.
Bernardo said they’re happy to support this wonderful community event, serving hot chocolate and hosting a station for people to make ornaments. The event, started by the town in 2013, is an inspirational one centered around the warmth of the season, he says, where healing, honoring and remembering all happen.
The 225 trees are up from 200 trees in the past couple of years, and the 200 trees is about four times the number installed at the start of this community event, according to Parks and Recreation Director Mike Crawley, and there’s now a waiting list. Town staff work with families to place personalized memorial signs in front of each tree, similar to what’s done with Pawtucket’s Winter Wonderland. Trees are lit through Dec. 26.
Read more about the event in this week’s Christmas in the Valley section.
