LINCOLN – Claire Allard doesn’t have some magic sauce for reaching 100, saying it’s been about simply living and being happy.
Allard, who has never left North Smithfield, said the town was just what her family needed as her five boys were growing up.
Allard lived in Union Village, and met her husband Milton on a bus one day. Milton Vernon Allard was heading to school at Mount Saint Charles in Woonsocket at the time.
The pair would be married for 50 years before Milton died at the age of 76 in 1999.
“It was difficult,” said Allard of the loss of her husband.
The two traded off taking care of their five children for years. Allard would go to work as a spinner at the Bernon Worsted Mill during the day, and her husband would take the night shift there.
According to her son, Steven Allard, Milton was the town’s recreation director at the time, and the family always had everyone skating, swimming, and fishing. Those were some of his favorite memories, he said.
For 10 years, Allard worked at the former Allendale Insurance Company before retiring in 1985. For the past couple of years or so, Allard has been living at the Holiday Retirement Community in Manville and says she’s done her best to make it her second home.
In July, Allard officially celebrated her 100th birthday with four generations of family members present at the celebration from different parts of the country. According to her son, all sons except one who lives in California are within 30 miles of each other.
“She had fun,” he said.
As her family starts talking about her next birthday, Allard says she tells them she’s just taking one day at a time.
