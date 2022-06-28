(Editor's Note: Will be updated.)
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The official workouts for high school football teams throughout the region doesn't begin until the middle of August, but during the summer months leading up to that start, programs usually take the time to get together for weightlifting sessions, conditioning drills, and passing camps.
Unfortunately for the North Smithfield/Mount Saint Charles co-op team, all its activities have been suspended until further notice, due to information the North Smithfield School Department received on Monday, June 20, about hazing involving players on last season's team.
Supt. Michael St. Jean wrote in a seven-paragraph letter to the parents of the team that the "serious allegations" were reported to the North Smithfield Police Department, the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office, and the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families. A press release by the town's Police Department on Tuesday morning confirmed that it "is currently working in conjunction" with the School Department and Attorney General’s Office.
St. Jean also reported in the press release that "pending the outcome of those investigations, North Smithfield Public Schools also intends to conduct our own investigation into these hazing allegations. We have directed the school district's attorney to begin the process of engaging the services of an outside, independent firm to conduct a through investigation, the results of which will be made public upon completion."
"Given the serious nature of the allegations made and the possibility that members of the football team violated our anti-hazing policy, all football practices, workouts, and games have been suspended until further notice. I want to assure you and reinforce that our school district takes any allegations of hazing, bullying, or other misconduct extremely seriously. That is why we have taken these actions."
Multiple media sources reported on Monday that none of the players from Mount Saint Charles are involved in the investigation.
The North Smithfield High football program, which began in 1968, formed a co-op team with Mount Saint Charles in 2016 after the Northmen was unable to field a full team for their final two games of a winless 2015 season.
In 2019, a year after losing to Tiverton in the Division IV Super Bowl, the co-op team went undefeated and won the championship by topping the Tigers, 21-20. From there, the co-op squad was promoted to D-III, and in its last two seasons, they complied a league record of 3-7 and reached the playoffs each year. Last season's team was led by first-year head coach Jeff Paiva.
The team's season opener is expected to take place the weekend after Labor Day and will see the co-op team host Ponaganset in a non-league game.
