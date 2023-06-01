CUMBERLAND – Town officials are in preliminary discussions about a possible one-day event to take the place of CumberlandFest just for this year.
The Breeze has learned that there is more to the annual CumberlandFest event being called off than just the town’s plans for upgrades to Diamond Hill Park serving as an interruption, with issues including lack of volunteers, according to sources.
Alan Neville, chairperson of the Cumberland Youth Activities Council, which contributes funds raised from the annual event to local youth groups, said in March that they “fully anticipate that CumberlandFest will return in the summer of 2024.”
Uncertainty around the timing of major construction at Diamond Hill Park, including demolition of the ski lodge and the impact on parking capacity, were cited as the reasons for the decision to cancel the early August event.
Asked this week whether he expects the event to return, Neville said they remain hopeful about bringing the event back in 2024, with every intention to do so.
The Breeze asked Mayor Jeff Mutter this week about rumors that the town is planning some type of alternate event and how it would be possible to do so with demolition and construction planned. He said no demolition or construction is currently planned for this summer, but declined to comment further on the CumberlandFest board’s reasons for the event’s cancellation.
Asked about that response, Neville told The Breeze that at the time they made the decision to cancel in mid-March, they had been informed that the park would be disrupted by improvement work for a time this summer.
On whether the board will bring the event back in 2024, Neville said they do need more volunteers to do so and they can’t keep having the same older volunteers responsible for pulling off the event after “a couple of bumpy years.” It is imperative that they generate more volunteer help and overall interest, he said.
“We need an infusion of younger people,” he said. “I do think it might be somewhat different.”
As for a potential alternative event, Mutter said there is no guarantee whatsoever, but the idea would be to center it around fireworks and food trucks.
“We definitely want to do something,” he said.
Mutter said he sees it as an appreciation-type event that showcases the park’s improvements to this point, including an improved pond area. Residents have been through some difficult times in recent years, he said, and he could see a memorial-type event happening around the pond.
