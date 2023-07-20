SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council approved spending the last of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds last week in signing off on several projects, including improvements at Town Hall, the Hope Library, and the Clayville Schoolhouse.
The council approved spending $1,215,000 in ARPA spending during the July 13 meeting, and as Town Council President Abbie Groves said, it is the end of the ARPA funding. Despite receiving $3.2 million in ARPA funds to assist with COVID relief, it was not enough money to cover all proposed projects, she explained.
Repairs to the heating and air ventilation system at the Hope Library were approved, but Director Cora Morrigan said the $115,000 set aside from the funds is likely still not enough.
She said she received two proposals for the building’s outdoor HVAC, including an “optimal” system for $275,000 and a less optimal but more affordable $175,000 system. Morrigan added that the library paid $8,500 of its funds to pay for the system design.
She said she is attempting to get grants anywhere possible, but the next round of Champlin Foundation grants wouldn’t arrive for a year if it’s won.
Councilor Jason Parmelee recommended that Hope Library connect with the town’s newly hired grant writer, Lisa Andoscia, to help get more funding.
Councilor Gary Grande said he’s concerned about waiting on funds to repair the system, particularly around potential dampness and lack of heat in the wintertime.
Groves said the town is willing to work with the library to get the job done and will help find ways to come up with the money.
Morrigan said the system inside the library already failed in the meeting room and could create a “snowball effect” of problems. She said the humidity in the building is somewhere between 60 to 74 percent, when it should be around 50 percent with all the paper stored inside the building.
She said the failed system brought fresh air to the downstairs space, which is where the children’s room is located. The main part of the building, the first floor, does not have any outside air exchange, Morrigan added, and the lack of air puts the library in violation of Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. She said it is an issue that needs to be addressed right away.
Morrigan said the next design plans will be ready in a month, and she will return to the council with any updates.
One of the largest ARPA projects is the Town Hall improvements project, for which the council set aside $1 million to complete the project.
Resident Brian Venditelli said the proejct is overdue.
“We approve money for it, but we never do anything with it,” he said.
Town Treasurer Ted Przybyla said a small amount of money from bonds was set aside to connect the top sections of Town Hall to allow for more exits for fire safety, but it was not quite enough.
So far, the town has a conceptual plan, and construction documents are being drafted for bidding, Przybyla said. He said the project should come in somewhere in the $800,000 range, and the town bumped up its request to $1 million to make sure there is enough funding.
Plans include expansion of the building’s storage vaults and a new entry for the public at the back of the building, with improved accessibility to the main area. The tax office would be brought to the first floor and would have access to all other key departments.
The second floor will be connected, with the existing façade and the look remaining uniform.
Town Clerk Peg Long said she is pushing the project and can show the plans to anyone who would like to see them at Town Hall.
Lastly, the council approved spending $100,000 for repairs at the Clayville Schoolhouse, with the stipulation that the Clayville Schoolhouse Revitalizing Committee collaborate with the Department of Public Works on repairs. Committee Chairperson Peter Sparling said he worked closely with DPW Director Kirk Loiselle during the renovation project at the Scituate Animal Shelter.
“I think both entities bring a lot to the table for this nature,” Sparling said.
He said the bulk of the work to be completed using ARPA funds are “day one events,” such as sealing the building envelope, redoing the roof, and addressing safety issues inside such as asbestos abatement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.