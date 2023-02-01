PAWTUCKET – Any observer can see that the business model sold by the owners of Halo Lounge as a replacement for the problematic Vibe Lounge has not come about, said members of the City Council, acting as the Board of License Commissioners last week.
In a rare move, the board on Jan. 25 showed the infamous video that had prompted concerns about whether Halo has been operating as the upscale R&B and jazz lounge its owners said it would be.
After hearing again from owner Diana Proto that she doesn’t believe that Halo has operated as anything other than what they said it would be, and her suggesting that their problem with the club was only a matter of taste based on what they were seeing in the footage, the board wasn’t buying any of it. They unanimously rejected Proto’s application for an expansion of use and name to allow hookah smoking.
The video aired publicly showed various patrons dancing in provocative ways typically seen in a club setting.
Council President Terry Mercer said their biggest issue was with the way Halo had to be reminded twice by Deputy City Clerk Michelle Hardy that they weren’t supposed to be allowing smoking of hookahs, but kept ignoring her.
Proto acknowledged some fault in that, but also excused it as people bringing their own hookah, and not the club selling it. Mercer said that doesn’t matter, as it’s simply against the law for her to have it happening in Halo.
District 4 Councilor Neicy Coderre initially questioned Proto and also made the motion to deny the requested change of use and new name, to Halo Lounge and Hookah at 25 Broad St. The council was unanimous in saying no to Proto’s request.
Coderre had also questioned Halo opening at 8 p.m. if they’re really a restaurant as claimed.
“To me, it looks like a nightclub,” she said.
Proto said they’re still trying to get their feet under them, and they eventually plan to expand to dinner starting at 5 p.m.
Other councilors also agreed, with Mike Araujo saying he too felt misled after initially hearing something entirely different about the operation.
Proto said the board isn’t getting a full picture of the business that transpires at Halo, saying one video ad from Halloween doesn’t capture all of the rest of the events and offerings they’ve had, including comedy nights and live music. Nothing presented was not true, she said, and she never claimed that this would be a family restaurant.
Responding to Councilor Marlena Martins Stachowiak saying that perception is everything and that their marketing isn’t doing them any justice, Proto acknowledged that they need to do a better job with their marketing and controlling what is posted.
Mercer was relentless in pointing how the council last August repeatedly sought assurance that Halo would be operated differently from Vibe, where there were so many problems with operations and crowd control, and how they even said that they had “PTSD” from what transpired at Vibe. The video “was nothing of what you told us,” he said. He questioned Proto about whether any members of the board would think the operation of the establishment fits the definition of an upscale lounge. She responded that she can’t know what they thought.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain also noted how members originally said that Halo seemed like a breath of fresh air after Vibe, questioning the owners’ judgement in telling customers that Thursday night “Vybz is back,” a seeming nod to the club everyone had an issue with.
Wildenhain said they were told they couldn’t do hookah, yet they did it anyway. If members had known that was the plan, he said, they wouldn’t have approved the license, and it seems like the owners are simply doing what they want to do no matter what is said to them.
Responding to Proto, Mercer said the board’s response is not about complaints, it’s about a departure from what they were told, and they’re not going to wait until things get out of control. He made sure Proto knows that there will be zero tolerance for improper operation going forward, reminding her that the quote from her co-owner last summer was that “we want in no sense to be considered a club.”
Proto said she didn’t really have a good explanation for why hookah smoking continued, saying only that there was some confusion among staff about what was or wasn’t allowed.
Mercer said the owners seemed to just be telling the board what they wanted to hear last year, then did what they want in terms of operation and then disregarded directives from the clerk’s office. This isn’t a matter of what might be distasteful in an establishment, he said, but about what was stated to the board. “This is not what you told us,” he said.
Proto insisted that they’re still running Halo for its intended use, saying the hookah matter is a separate issue. Responding to Martins Stachowiak saying that ads lead her to believe that this is a club in its traditional sense, Proto said the video was edited and put together in a certain way that did not reflect what actually happened at the event.
Mercer said the board will not be looking forward and not seeking to pursue anything further with what transpired previously, but he said the owners will be on notice now that what they were doing is no longer acceptable. Responding to Proto asking if they might reapply at a future date, Mercer said he imagines that at some point they can approach the district councilor about making another attempt.
