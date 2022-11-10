CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Police Department is maintaining “a very active investigation” into the chaotic events of Oct. 22 at the Lusitana Club on Chase Street, says Chief Matthew Benson.

Police originally responded to the club for a large disturbance in their parking lot where several gunshots were fired. While no injuries were reported, said Benson, a bystander’s vehicle was heavily damaged in the incident.

