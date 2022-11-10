CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Police Department is maintaining “a very active investigation” into the chaotic events of Oct. 22 at the Lusitana Club on Chase Street, says Chief Matthew Benson.
Police originally responded to the club for a large disturbance in their parking lot where several gunshots were fired. While no injuries were reported, said Benson, a bystander’s vehicle was heavily damaged in the incident.
At his recommendation, the Cumberland Board of License Commissioners last Wednesday instituted several requirements for continued operation of the social club as it remains open during ongoing deliberations.
Attorney Peter Petrarca, who said at a special show cause hearing on Nov. 2 that he had just been retained by the club, asked for and received a continuance on the hearing to Nov. 29. He said the club understands the severity of the allegations against it, but they have a defense to those allegations.
Petrarca took issue with several aspects of proceedings, including that the report on the incident wasn’t signed, that there were no incident or patrol reports produced, and that there were no reports of any shells found at the scene. He disputed that this was an emergency hearing, as that has to happen within 72 hours, and it was therefore improper for Benson to testify.
“We want to be good neighbors, but we want to be able to properly defend ourselves,” he said.
Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore disagreed, saying the board could have decided to shut them down that evening and the chief was only going to be making recommendations on health and safety while the club remains open.
Benson told the board he has “dire concerns,” making several recommendations based on what he said seemed like “mutual ground” achieved the night before. Requirements include having an event manager for each event in the club and each of the three rentable rooms, having a security officer present in the parking lot, having public safety details for the entirety of events, among others. Entertainment is on hold in the short-term.
Petrarca said that if the town can’t fill detail, they must send it out to a neighboring town as required. The town can’t close an establishment because details aren’t available, he said.
The town’s synopsis on the events of Oct. 22 describes a large disturbance involving gunfire, where police from Cumberland, Lincoln and Central Falls worked to retake control of the area.
Police said they learned of several concerning circumstances related to management and oversight at the Lusitana Club. There were two “separate and distinct violent engagements,” states the report, and both involved attendees at a scheduled six-hour baby shower.
The first shooting took place in the Lusitana parking lot across from Town Hall, while the second happened in the primary parking lot of the club on Chase Street.
Several gunfire rounds came from people in a moving vehicle and by individuals in the parking lot shooting back and forth at each other.
Among the concerns, it states, are violations of licensing rules, a clear and apparent lack of supervision in the event space, “an extremely troubling lack of law enforcement communication,” and the absence of capacity-related logistical requirements.
Recommended are a fine of $2,250, a 15-day liquor license suspension, and numerous conditions on the license.
