CUMBERLAND – Residents of Jenna Way and Cory Lane, located behind the industrial park where a new three-story self-storage facility is proposed, turned out to a Planning Board meeting Sept. 28 to protest it.

After a lengthy meeting where board members emphasized that such a proposal is much better than what could go there, as a 75-foot industrial building could go in as an alternative to a 35-foot storage facility, the board postponed a vote on a recommendation to the Town Council on a zone change amendment and on a master plan approval.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.