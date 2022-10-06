CUMBERLAND – Residents of Jenna Way and Cory Lane, located behind the industrial park where a new three-story self-storage facility is proposed, turned out to a Planning Board meeting Sept. 28 to protest it.
After a lengthy meeting where board members emphasized that such a proposal is much better than what could go there, as a 75-foot industrial building could go in as an alternative to a 35-foot storage facility, the board postponed a vote on a recommendation to the Town Council on a zone change amendment and on a master plan approval.
Ryan Headlee, of 39 Jenna Way, said this would essentially be the “Empire State Building” of Cumberland, saying no residents here ever imagined when purchasing a home that they would one day be “looking at 35-foot skyscraper of storage proportions.”
He said it’s no comfort to taxpaying residents that “it could be worse” with something else, saying residents purchased “half-million-dollar homes” on the “pretenses” that the industrial park was fully developed, a statement contained in the town’s comprehensive plan. He said residents were lied to or there was “a very expensive error” by someone.
Board member Greg Scown said he can appreciate how residents feel, and would probably react the same way, but questioned what would happen if Storage Rentals of America sells the property to a manufacturing company and a 75-foot building goes up.
He said residents knew they were buying homes next to an industrial park, and this project would actually improve the drainage issues in the area.
Members questioned Headlee on his assertion that residents used the statements in the comprehensive plan when deciding whether to purchase a home here. Town Planner Glenn Modica then explained that the plan does indeed state that the industrial park is entirely developed, with vacancies occurring from time to time.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore then asked Headlee when he purchased his home, and Headlee responded that it was February of 2015. Morris Salvatore responded that the current comprehensive plan was adopted in June of 2016, more than a year after he purchased. She said she had to speak up when she heard planning staff being disparaged, saying there were no lies and no one did anything wrong. Much of Cumberland is developed, just as this property at 90 Industrial Road is, she said, even if it’s just a parking lot with trucks parked on it, but any property can be redeveloped into something else at a later date.
Headlee said he meant no offense, and whether someone bought a home before or after the comprehensive plan was adopted, everyone here was under the “100 percent clear advice” that the industrial park was fully developed.
Partington dismissed the idea of using two or three lines about land use in the comprehensive plan to outweigh so many other lines in town code.
Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said that any resident wondering about purchasing a property should check with an attorney first.
Amy Archer, of 32 Jenna Way and a registered professional engineer, said residents had a reasonable expectation that any properties nearby were already in use, including her neighbor who bought her home in 2018.
Based on elevations, one particular home will be more than 100 feet lower than the top of the proposed building, she said, “bearing down” on residents and blocking sunlight.
Member Steven D’Ambrosia said the board’s hands are somewhat tied, but he doesn’t like the use of a “notoriously unattractive” self-storage building use, saying it sets a “somewhat dangerous” precedent going forward for facilities that don’t add much to the community.
Cheryl Engler, of 10 Cory Lane, said this company is all about making money for its investors on a national scale, not doing what’s best for Cumberland.
“I understand it could be worse, but it could be better,” she said, using the example of the St. Patrick Church redevelopment detailed earlier in the evening.
Jason Archer, of 32 Jenna Way, questioned the idea of trusting a company based in Florida to build a property here that doesn’t benefit Rhode Islanders.
Scown questioned Archer’s assertion that all companies from out of town don’t care about the town or benefit it, saying nearby Okonite is the best employer in the area. He noted all the banks that aren’t headquartered here but still donate locally.
Chairperson David Coutu said it would be discrimination to prohibit companies from locating in Cumberland if they aren’t based here. The ultimate decision on the zone change amendment will be the Town Council’s, he said, and the Planning Board only makes a recommendation.
Archer questioned how long it will take for trees to create an adequate shield within the 75-foot buffer between the neighborhood and industrial property. Planners said there will be a landscape architect who comes up with a great design with larger trees and fast-growing trees. Those and a berm, similar to Okonite’s, will create a better buffer, said D’Ambrosia. He said he wants the applicant to have 3D renderings completed so residents can see exactly what’s being discussed.
Member Harry MacDonald said these types of deliberations are never pleasant for the board, saying they’re always tough votes because people are concerned about where they live.
D’Ambrosia then said he wouldn’t be voting to recommend the ordinance change because it would set a precedent for other developers to build multi-story storage facilities even though it would be specific to this site. He said he would vote for the master plan.
Morris Salvatore then questioned whether the board could approve a master plan calling for three stories while voting no to an ordinance change that would allow a storage facility of more than one story. Self-storage in Cumberland is defined as having only one story.
Member Chris Butler then said he was struck by Modica’s description of the one-story limit previously put into the revised zoning ordinance, and he wants to know why officials made that decision. If there wasn’t a good reason for the limit, he said, maybe he’ll change his mind, but he’s uncomfortable saying the proposal is consistent with the comprehensive plan.
Butler said he has personal feelings on this proposal, as the people on Jenna Way were some of the first to come complain about issues when he first came on the board, and this is just “another kick” for residents who have faced consistent issues.
Scown also said he doesn’t know how he could vote against the zoning ordinance change and for the master plan, and Morris Salvatore said she could definitely see the issue as members were seeing it, as voting against the zoning recommendation could be seen as also voting against the master plan.
