SMITHFIELD – Slight changes to the proposed Smithfield Animal Ordinance will be heard at the March 21 Town Council meeting after residents asked for clarity on several items, including what is considered a nuisance.
During the March 7 meeting, the Town Council decided to continue the public hearing for the new animal ordinance to later in the month to provide time for updates for due diligence on nuisance matters and the maximum number of cats allowed on a property.
Though many residents supported the ordinance, others said they were concerned that the language was too vague. Resident Tom Hodgkins said the ordinance is an attempt to legislate common sense, and he considered it “excessive and unnecessary government intrusion.”
Hodgkins pointed to the existing ordinance, which requires three complainants for animal control to investigate the nuisance of a dog barking habitually. The new ordinance deleted the word “habitually” and will only require one complaint.
In what he called a “ridiculous” interpretation of the law, Hodgkins said one person can call and complain, and animal control can arrive at a home to hear a dog barking and remove the dog from the home.
“I don’t think anyone wants that to be the outcome here. I think a more reasonable approach would be for there to be a complaint procedure,” he said.
He advocated for putting “habitual” and “prolonged or persistent barking” back into ordinance.
Animal Control Officer Robert Salisbury said the number of complainants needed was reduced from three to one because people are often left living with the nuisnace. Each situation is investigated, he said, and the town rarely, if ever, removes an animal from its owner.
Salisbury, an animal control officer of 23 years, said he did his due diligence over five years collecting data to help create a new ordinance.
Town Councilor Rachel Toppi questioned the limit of three cats, and said some places, such as farms, may need more cats for rodent control, or dogs for protection. She said the ordinance protects animals from being in crowded situations under the cruelty of animals section.
“I suggest we get rid of those limitations as they are not needed,” she said.
Toppi added that the ordinance needs added language to protect other animals, such as hamsters, snakes and lizards, from hoarding situations.
Lastly, Toppi said she would like to see an exception for bird feeders, which are only allowed up to 150 feet from a dwelling, to allow for them to be set up in gardens or further away for large properties.
Town Councilor John Tassoni, who proposed the new changes in the ordinance to be “strictest in the state,” said he agrees with all suggestions except changing the maximum number of cats allowed. Tassoni said he is “not moving” on that, though an exception for farms could be acceptable.
Tassoni said animal control primarily picks up stray animals, and only euthanizes animals that are not suitable for adoption. In 2022, Smithfield Animal Control picked up 110 dogs and cats, which is a decrease in an average of more than 200 strays per year.
“We were thinking we’d see a lot of turn in animals from COVID, but we didn’t,” Salisbury said.
Tassoni agreed that the ordinance is not 100 percent complete, and can be changed.
Later in the evening, Matt Domenico, president of Smithfield Youth Soccer, said he is grateful that the ordinance reinforces the rule of not allowing animals on playing fields. Though the restriction is already in place, Town Manager Randy Rossi said there will be signage and fines to reinforce the laws.
Domenico said numerous dog owners walk animals on fields and do not clean up after their pets. He said people not cleaning up after their pets is a health and safety violation.
“It’s disgusting,” Domenico said.
He said he and youth sports parents have frequent confrontations with dog owners.
“This has been the bane of our existence. Despite the great efforts of Bobby Caine (recreation director) and his staff, we’re routinely picking up dog crap from the soccer field,” Domenico said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.