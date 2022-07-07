LINCOLN – With the threat of a strike looming, Bally’s Twin River and casino employees have agreed to continue bargaining for two more weeks.
More than 92 percent of Bally’s Twin River Casino workers belonging to the UNITE HERE Local 26 union voted “yes” on June 28 to authorize a strike.
With their union contract expiring on July 1, the workers have been demanding increased staffing levels and higher wages to keep up with the rising cost of living. They promised to strike as early as July 1, if they did not reach an agreement resolving those issues.
After meeting for negotiations on June 29, the day after the vote to strike, Bally’s and the union agreed to extend the contract for two weeks to continue bargaining. The new contract expiration is July 14 at midnight.
A spokesperson for the union said last Wednesday resulted in a productive bargaining session. Workers are still prepared to strike after the 14th, if necessary, but the union is hoping to reach an agreement with Bally’s before then.
Also on June 28, Bally’s Corp. announced that it has agreed to sell its Rhode Island real property assets to Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for $1 billion.
Under the agreement, which is subject to regulatory review, Bally’s will lease-back its Lincoln and Tiverton casino properties and continue to own, control and manage all gaming operations.
