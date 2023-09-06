PAWTUCKET – Surprising many people with his margin of victory, Pawtucket native Gabe Amo beat all challengers in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 1 to replace David Cicilline.
Amo, who was close with the late Ama Amponsah, a Pawtucket icon and mentor known as Mama Ama, calling her auntie, is the son of African immigrants and a former White House aide.
Amo was up on second-place finisher by nearly 8 percent as final votes were tallied, with Amo at 32.5 percent, Aaron Regunberg at 24.9 percent, Sandra Cano at 13.9 percent, and Sabina Matos at 8 percent.
“Thank you, Rhode Island,” said Amo. “It’s time for us to come together and ensure that we keep this seat in Democratic hands in November.”
Isaac Amponsah, Ama’s husband who still runs Ama’s Variety on Main Street in Pawtucket, said the family was overwhelmed and shocked by Amo’s win, saying things seemed too slow during the day, but the voting picked up late as family and supporters worked hard.
“I’m so happy,” he said at the store Wednesday morning. “I wish you the best, go and serve the people the way it’s supposed to be.”
Amponsah said Amo is a close friend who became family as they lived life together in Pawtucket.
Amo, who embraced his ties to President Biden and took a congratulations from his former boss after his win, becomes the favorite to be the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress. He said the win means so much, especially celebrating with his parents, who have struggled so much.
“I am so, so excited to be representing a lot of the people who have made me who I am in this next part of the journey, but we still have November to go,” he said.
He also highlighted his Pawtucket roots during the campaign, defeating Cano the sitting city senator by a margin of 28.9 percent to 27.9 percent with city voters.
On the Republican side, U.S. Marine veteran Gerry Leonard Jr. scored a convincing win over Terri Flynn, winning more than 75 percent of the vote for the right to face Amo in November’s general election.
Amo was up in several Breeze communities, including Cumberland, Lincoln, North Providence, Pawtucket, North Smithfield, and Smithfield.
Outliers were Woonsocket, where resident State Rep. Steve Casey had 38.1 percent of the vote to Amo’s 17.3 percent, Regunberg’s 16.9 percent, and 9.4 percent for Matos, and Central Falls, where Cano secured 35.1 percent, Ana Quezada 19.4 percent, Matos 13.1 percent, and Amo 11.7 percent.
Casey was running fifth statewide, at just over 6 percent, while Matos, who campaigned through a signature scandal and at one time was considered a favorite, was fourth, at just over 8 percent.
One local resident at a meet and greet with candidates last week said she met Amo for the first time and said she likes his background and experience to be able to represent the state.
Gabriel Amo Sr. was among those family members celebrating his victory Tuesday.
“I’m overwhelmed with joy, I’m so proud of my son,” he said.
Cano, one of several candidates to congratulate Amo, said that though she didn’t emerge victorious, democracy won on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.