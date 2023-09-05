PAWTUCKET – Surprising many people with his margin of victory, Pawtucket native Gabe Amo beat all challengers in the Democratic primary for Congressional District 1.
Amo, the nephew of the late Ama Amponsah, a Pawtucket icon known as Mama Ama, is the son of African immigrants and a former White House aide.
Amo was up on second-place finisher by nearly 8 percent as final votes were tallied, with Amo at 32.1 percent, Aaron Regunberg at 24.7 percent, Sandra Cano at 14 percent, and Sabina Matos at about 8 percent.
“Thank you, Rhode Island,” said Amo. “It’s time for us to come together and ensure that we keep this seat in Democratic hands in November.”
Amo, who embraced his ties to President Biden and took a congratulations from his former boss after his win, becomes the favorite to be the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress. He said the win means so much, especially celebrating with his parents, who have struggled so much.
“I am so, so excited to be representing a lot of the people who have made me who I am in this next part of the journey, but we still have November to go,” he said.
Though some didn't consider Amo a contender until recently, the Congressional District 1 race was wide open, with no true polling done. Amo released results of an internal poll two weeks ago showing him in second place to Regunberg.
On the Republican side, U.S. Marine veteran Gerry Leonard Jr. scored a convincing win over Terri Flynn, winning more than 75 percent of the vote for the right to face Amo in November's general election.
Amo was up in several Breeze communities, including Cumberland, Lincoln, North Providence, Pawtucket, North Smithfield, and Smithfield.
Outliers were Woonsocket, where resident State Rep. Steve Casey had 38 percent of the vote to Amo's 17.3 percent and Regunberg's 16.9 percent, and Central Falls, where Cano secured 35 percent, Ana Quezada 19.4 percent, Matos 13.1 percent, and Amo 11.7 percent.
Casey was running fifth statewide, at just over 6 percent, while Matos, who campaigned through a signature scandal and at one time was considered a favorite, was fourth, at just over 8 percent.
