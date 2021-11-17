NORTH PROVIDENCE – In January of last year, just before the start of the pandemic, Councilor Ken Amoriggi brought up the idea of establishing a fund to help families who want their children to participate in local sports but can’t afford the fees.
At the Nov. 2 meeting, Amoriggi called for a restart on the idea of renewing and revamping processes and procedures for doling out grants.
Amoriggi said the town has seen youth and their families face some challenges over the past years. The good news, he said, is that some youth sports enrollments are up post-pandemic, as many parents presumably want their children out of the house. The bad news, he said, is that this potentially creates financial challenges.
The council, at Amoriggi’s request, referred the matter to the council’s finance subcommittee. Amoriggi noted that the town is in great financial shape with an excellent bond rating, so officials should see how they might offset some of the costs associated with these activities.
As officials study the matter to make a recommendation, they’ll invite various leaders of local sports leagues to discuss the issue. Amoriggi said they have several ideas that will be fleshed out at the subcommittee level.
Prior to the pandemic, Amoriggi noted the lower enrollments in youth sports as evidence that not as many people are participating due to the cost associated with doing so.
Amoriggi said at the time that the town used to give grants to some sports leagues, suggesting that officials bring them back and perhaps establish a new grant program to help cover the cost of sports.
Last year, Councilor Ron Baccala asked if grants would be disbursed to each league as leaders deem appropriate, and Amoriggi that was the practice in the past.
The town eliminated the youth sports grant programs during the height of the local financial crisis more than a decade ago.
