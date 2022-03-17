LINCOLN — On Sun., March 20 at 2 p.m., the Blackstone Valley Historical Society will host a discussion about Rhode Island shipwrecks.
The talk will be led by Charlotte Taylor, who came to Rhode Island as a graduate student studying archaeology at Brown University. She is now an archaeologist at the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission, where she maintains an inventory of the location and condition of the state’s shipwrecks.
Taylor has been part of archaeological survey projects on several of the shipwrecks included here. In 2017, she published the book Rhode Island Shipwrecks.
The Ocean State has more shipwrecks per square mile than any other state, with wreck sites scattered throughout the south coast, Block Island and Narragansett Bay.
“The record of R.I. shipwrecks begins immediately after the arrival of Europeans in the early 17th century, with the grounding of a Dutch trading vessel, and thousands more vessels came to grief in its waters in the following centuries, through bad weather, human error, equipment failure and military action,” according to Taylor. “Many shipwrecks from the 19th century on into the 20th were captured in dramatic images, and this talk will showcase some of the best pictures and stories from a long litany of maritime misfortunes.”
The talk is scheduled for 2 p.m. at North Gate (the BVHS headquarters in Lincoln), located at 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.