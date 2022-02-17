NORTH SMITHFIELD – The familiar row of cars parked along the southbound Eddie Dowling Highway may be rearranging in the near future.
At a North Smithfield Planning Board meeting last Thursday, Feb. 10, the board voted 5-0 to pass the master plan proposed by Anchor Auto Group, owners of Anchor Subaru and Anchor Nissan on Route 146.
The plan features combining four zoning lots as drawn into two lots to accommodate each dealership’s branding regulations, as well as construction of two new buildings. The proposal was presented by civil engineer Joe Casali, who walked the board through the existing lot conditions and their planned improvements.
The buildings would be constructed for the Subaru side of the dealership. One is planned where the existing dealership building is located, and one to the west and down the back of a current parking lot.
The outer building would be constructed first, and the current Subaru dealership offices will be moved into that completed building while the new, nearly 30,000-square-foot building is being constructed.
The outer building will serve as an automobile reconditioning facility with additional parking when both buildings are complete.
In addition to this project, Anchor Auto Group representatives say they hope to work with the town of Lincoln to extend one of their water lines to the dealership, compensating for a strain on groundwater in the immediate vicinity.
Mark Carruolo, town planner for North Smithfield, told The Breeze that he’s always glad to see local businesses grow.
“The Anchor Subaru expansion is a benefit to the community, brings in tax dollars and increases the aesthetic of the community,” he said.
The fact that Anchor is considering installing a water line is an added benefit, Carruolo said. The lack of utilities along that area of Eddie Dowling Highway makes it difficult to add new structures.
“It may open conversations about water service there,” Carruolo said.
These changes are proposed alongside the major state-led Route 146 reconstruction project, approved back in early 2020. Recent reports slate the project to begin by the end of this year, with hope for completion by the end of 2025.
Casali offered optimism that the government may allow Anchor to install its new water line in tandem with state construction.
The reconstruction project plans to remove the stop light at Sayles Hill Road on 146 and build a bridge over the intersection. It’s unclear what effect this will have on the dealership’s visibility from the road, both during construction and after the project is completed.
In 2020, Christopher Benoit, vice president of service for Anchor Auto Group, told The Breeze that he preferred the idea of a bridge that went over Sayles Hill Road to an alternative that could put it out of the consumer’s view.
