Representatives from Anchor Subaru and Subaru of America presented a check of $50,000 to the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry on Angell Road in Cumberland on April 4. From left are Chris Benoit, vice president of Anchor Auto Group, Brian Benoit, vice president of Anchor, Pat Papa, a volunteer at the food pantry, Richard Telesmanick, co-executive director of the pantry, and Rebecca Carr and Kate Mason, of Subaru New England.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Owners and staff at Anchor Subaru have donated $100,000, or $50,000 apiece, to one organization that feeds hungry family and another that gets people into homes.
Anchor Auto’s Group’s Brian Benoit said their team was so happy to support Crossroads Rhode Island and the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry.
Staff at the Cumberland food distribution site said they were so grateful for the donation as part of Anchor Subaru and Subaru of America’s Share the Love campaign. The money will allow them to keep providing needed food to families and allow the pantry to continue with its second distribution Saturday.
“Thank you, Anchor Subaru and Subaru of America, for making a difference in the lives of our neighbors in need,” said volunteers.
Richard Telesmanick of the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry told Benoit that this additional $50,000 will help as federal stimulus funds run out, helping them continue running the second day of food distribution until next January.
“We were pretty pumped up about that,” said Benoit. “You love to do something that they’re going to get so much mileage out of.”
The food pantry was seeing 400-500 people per month previously, but saw some 700 people show up on a recent Saturday, and everyone is fed by volunteers.
Benoit said Crossroads Rhode Island is also “a heck of a nice organization,” doing incredible things on the housing front. They’re not just about the basics of homelessness, he said, but about education and developing long-term housing.
Benoit explained that Subaru’s Share the Love outreach, which many other companies have now copied in various forms, started with a dealer picking five national charities picking where they want $250 from each car sold from mid-November through early January to go. That evolved when dealers were allowed to select a local organization among the five, and customers could still choose to send their $250 to a national organization. The campaign later evolved again, and dealerships are now allowed to pick two local charitable organizations alongside the national ones, Benoit said.
Subaru puts in some money, and Anchor puts in some money for every car sold. At the end of the program, companies are given their totals and can decide whether to round up. With about $25,000 raised in this case, the typical round-up might be to $30,000, said Benoit, but they decided to round up to $50,000, for a “really good shot in the arm” to the two organizations.
“That’s going to go a long, long way for them,” he said.
Anchor initially donated to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Joan DeCotis Foundation (awareness of lung cancer), said Benoit, and the last few years has given to Crossroads. Last year was their first year with two local organizations, and they gave to the Rhode Island Food Bank and Crossroads
“We wanted to do it a little more locally,” he said.
It’s been a challenging couple of years in the business, said Benoit, with inventory issues and other obstacles to overcome, but they’re so happy to still be able to contribute in this meaningful way.
