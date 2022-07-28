CUMBERLAND – Blackstone Valley Prep this week announced the appointment of Sarah Anderson as CEO and superintendent, effective Oct. 2, replacing founding CEO Jeremy Chiappetta.

Anderson joined BVP in 2015, served as chief academic officer beginning in 2017, and was named deputy superintendent prior to the last school year. On Monday evening, the BVP board voted unanimously to select her. She will work closely with the board to set the strategic direction for the organization and lead day-to-day academic, cultural, operational, and financial activities.

