CUMBERLAND – Blackstone Valley Prep this week announced the appointment of Sarah Anderson as CEO and superintendent, effective Oct. 2, replacing founding CEO Jeremy Chiappetta.
Anderson joined BVP in 2015, served as chief academic officer beginning in 2017, and was named deputy superintendent prior to the last school year. On Monday evening, the BVP board voted unanimously to select her. She will work closely with the board to set the strategic direction for the organization and lead day-to-day academic, cultural, operational, and financial activities.
“I first had the opportunity to work closely with Sarah during the height of the pandemic when she volunteered with me at a number of the vaccination clinics in Central Falls,” said BVP Board Chairperson Maria Rivera, Central Falls mayor. “I learned very quickly that Sarah is a leader who is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and do whatever it takes to serve the needs of our community. I have since come to greatly admire her character and her commitment to educational excellence and equity, and I have great confidence that she will successfully lead BVP for years to come.”
She joined BVP from the Office of Transformation and Charter Schools at the R.I. Department of Education, where her work included policy development on school accountability and college readiness, direct support to district leadership teams on school reform, and developing new school leaders committed to advancing educational equity.
“I am honored to begin leading BVP at a pivotal moment, with our first kindergartners graduating and our first alumni returning to work in our schools,” she said. “We have grown and learned so much over the past 13 years, and I look forward to working with our communities, families, and staff to build BVP for the next generation of young people from the Blackstone Valley.”
“Sarah is an exceptional talent who makes those around her better,” said Chiappetta. “She regularly asks the right questions, pushes in the right directions, and challenges all of us to ensure that every decision made has the best interests of our scholars and their families in mind.”
The board, in a mostly closed meeting on Monday, also approved a consulting agreement with Chiappetta.
Anderson comes aboard amid a good deal of tumult.
During a June 13 meeting of the BVP board where Rivera was elected the new head of the board, Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter explained his reasons for stepping down from the role.
Mutter expressed his intent to remain on the board, but said he did not feel comfortable representing the rest of the board as chairperson given that his views differ from those of other members. He also noted that while he has not interacted on BVP’s real estate or high school expansion since plans were put before the town of Cumberland, he did not want to be the head of an organization whose representatives publicly disparage the town.
The move represents another point of tension in a relationship between the town of Cumberland and the public charter school that’s grown increasingly frayed over the Planning Board’s opposition to a new high school expansion and growing costs that the town must cover to send students to the school.
BVP serves students in Cumberland, Lincoln, Pawtucket and Central Falls.
Mutter this week shared with The Breeze what he meant during the June meeting, explaining that he’s stayed away from contentious discussions on the high school expansion on Broad Street.
Though the board never authorized hiring an attorney in that matter, an attorney, Michael Kelly, was hired anyway, he said, and has since made personal and professional attacks on various town employees, including accusing Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore of not supporting charter schools because her husband, former School Committee Chairperson Ray Salvatore, doesn’t like charter schools.
“Here we are, I’m the chair, and we’re paying people to make outlandish and disparaging comments about department heads,” Mutter said. “I don’t support that.”
