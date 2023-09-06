NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence School Department has received a federal grant of $425,000 to invest in social emotional learning services for students.
The grant was awarded by the Federal Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and the money will be distributed among all North Providence schools over the next three school years.
According to the North Providence School Department, “the goal of the grant is to implement comprehensive evidence-based strategies that meet each student’s social, emotional, physical, and mental well-being needs; create positive, inclusive and supportive school environments; and increase access to school-based interventions and services.”
The School Department has determined several uses for the funds, such as animal-assisted therapy, safety care training, RULER curriculum implementation, and maintaining a district-wide social emotional learning coordinator.
For the animal-assisted therapy, North Providence will partner with non-profit organization Paws From the Heart to provide districtwide therapy dogs. By having therapy dogs present, officials hope to increase both student and educator wellness, and to reduce stress and anxiety.
Safety care training will help to decrease the volume of low-level incidents requiring intervention, according to officials. The NPSD will train one staff member in each school as a trainer through the Quality Behavior Solutions Safety Care model.
The NPSD requires all new staff members to be trained in the QBS Safety Care model as a proactive measure to reduce the need for emergency interventions. To qualify as QBS safety care certified, all staff must pass a physical and written exam, and will be recertified every other year. Trainers will be recertified yearly while new staff will be certified on a rolling basis.
To increase the number respectful interactions between students, create a sense of belonging, and to foster the ability to form meaningful relationships with educators, the district will work to implement the RULER Curriculum.
Officials describe RULER as “an evidence-based model that is an effective intervention for addressing the emotional climate of classrooms, students’ feeling of belonging and educator wellness.”
The execution of the initiatives will be largely overseen by a district social emotional coordinator. In 2022, NPSD used ESSER funds to hire a social emotional coordinator. The money from this grant will allow schools to maintain a coordinator for at least three more years.
“This three-year federal grant will allow NPSD to build upon the social emotional learning supports that were created using ESSER funds to better support student learning and to mitigate the effects of the pandemic on our students over a longer period of time,” said Supt. Joseph Goho.
“When implemented collectively, the grant initiatives will scaffold to create comprehensive SEL programming that is supportive of continuing education in trauma-informed practices utilized by our staff to increase student learning outcomes.”
Goho and the entire North Providence School Department thanked the BSCA grant writing team, consisting of Assistant Supt. Louise Seitsinger, Director of Student Services Cynthia VanAvery, and High School Social Worker/District SEL Coordinator Jennifer Hockenhull, for securing the funding.
