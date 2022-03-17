WOONSOCKET – If other towns are interested in collaboration, there may be a new path forward for a regional animal shelter serving residents of Woonsocket.
At a special City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt punctuated a discussion of necessary repairs to the current shelter with the idea of potentially combining shelters with other municipalities, namely Cumberland and Lincoln, which share a shelter in Lincoln.
The mayor’s suggestion of joining a regional animal control facility comes as other communities in the state look to regional shelters as a cost-effective alternative to housing a facility in every town. Johnston, Smithfield, and North Providence have agreed to share a regional facility in North Providence, at a shared cost of approximately $1.1 million.
In a report discussed at that same meeting, maintenance and repairs totaling around $250,000 were quoted in order to bring the current Woonsocket shelter up to good condition. The report includes both imminent safety problems and general facility upkeep.
As it stands, there is an electrical issue that could potentially put animals’ lives at risk, and the council agreed on the immediate need to make a move on those repairs. Other issues, such as painting and “cosmetic” measures, as Director of Public Works Steven D’Agostino put it, are to be strategized at a later date.
The finer details of what that collaboration might look like have yet to be worked out, and the idea is still in the exploratory phase. Since there is already a facility shared by Lincoln and Cumberland, that may look like Woonsocket animal control moving operations over to that facility. The mayor will be bringing the potential of collaboration to the town administrator in Lincoln and mayor of Cumberland in the coming month.
In Lincoln, Cumberland pays $1,000 per month to share the neighboring town’s shelter.
The council on Monday agreed to address the facility’s electrical concerns first, followed by individual projects outsourced to proper organizations, and then moving down the list to follow up on pavilion installation.
Councilor Denise Sierra expressed doubts that regionalization would be the answer, asking the mayor where the facility would be, making the point that taxpayers expect to have access to a shelter.
“If we regionalize, that means we’re going into another community to adopt, to do it all, it’s no longer located in our community. So that gives rise to people leaving animals on train tracks, people leaving animals where they shouldn’t. When you don’t have a facility in your community, that’s what happens,” Sierra said..
“I wouldn’t mind if there’s a million dollar animal shelter in Woonsocket, you probably wouldn’t mind it either,” Sierra told the mayor. “But where is it going to be located?”
The current facility that Lincoln and Cumberland share sits on approximately 17 acres on Wellington Road, about five minutes from Lincoln Mall. Councilor John Ward made the point that for how small Woonsocket is, at 8 square miles, going to another town is like staying in the same town if you’re from a place the size of Smithfield.
Council President Daniel Gendron pointed out that if there were to be a collaboration, it won’t happen tomorrow, and the building on Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket needs to be made safer until they either “fix it, move it, or consolidate it.”
“This is a priority, let’s make it a priority and see which way we need to go. We can’t just keep talking about this,” Councilor James Cournoyer said. Further discussion will be held at a council meeting in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.