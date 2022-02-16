NORTH PROVIDENCE – Instead of splitting up the new North Providence Animal Shelter project into two phases, as previously stated as a goal, town officials and consulting professionals decided as a group last week to make site work and construction all part of one bid.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said the bid was drafted last Friday. A group discussion between about 15 people at the table last Wednesday, including designers and animal control officers, led to the decision to “not piecemeal” the project, which Lombardi had suggested as a way to save money similar to how the North Providence Safety Complex was previously done with cost savings.
The consensus last week was that a single bid would likely save the town time and money in getting the long-stalled project done, said Lombardi.
“Everyone thought it was the best thing to do,” he said.
The original plan was to post a bid for site work for three weeks, starting Feb. 11, and for actual construction of a 6,000-square-foot shelter building being shared with Smithfield and Johnston to go out on Feb. 24, with another three weeks of response time for companies.
Under the new timeframe, with everything in one package, the thought is that construction on the project can begin by April 1, said the mayor.
Bid specifications on a new “Tri-Community Animal Shelter” are to be posted online today, Feb. 16, said Purchasing Agent Al Costa, who provided a copy of that 400-page document to The Breeze.
Bids will be received at Costa’s Town Hall office on March 10, and opened at 10:45 a.m. that day. Bids must be sealed. Costa reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informalities in the bids received, and to accept the bid deemed most favorable to the interest of the town.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23 at the location of the future shelter, 900 Smithfield Road.
Town officials had the former dilapidated shelter torn down last year, amid ongoing calls to finally get a new shelter built. They have been using Smithfield’s shelter as a temporary facility as the new facility is built.
