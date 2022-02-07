NORTH PROVIDENCE – Bidding on the long-awaited first phase of construction for a new North Providence Animal Shelter is set to be sent out to the public this week.
The request for proposals, to be posted by Purchasing Agent Albert Costa Jr., will be on site work for the facility at 900 Smithfield Road, with construction of the building to be posted in a separate bid later this month.
The building is being designed with input from animal control directors in the three communities that will share the shelter: North Providence, Johnston and Smithfield.
“They know what we need,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi.
Cathy Lanni, of the North Providence Animal Welfare Society and a former member of a previous disbanded Animal Shelter Committee, asked for another update on the stalled project at the Feb. 1 Town Council meeting.
Councilor Steven Loporchio, who had taken it upon himself to research the latest, said the three dog officers worked with architect Tom Lonardo to plan the layout of the shelter. Site work and the foundation will go out to bid Feb. 11, he said, and solicit bids for three weeks, and then general construction of the buildout will go out to bid Feb. 24, also with three weeks of response time available to interested companies.
Officials are hoping, if all goes according to plan, to have shovels in the ground by the second week of April at the latest, said Loporchio. He noted that the design for the shelter changed three or four times over seven or eight months, prompting more delays.
The shelter will have 15 dog kennels including stray intake, quarantine, and adoption spaces, all separated by walls with separate ventilation. There will be two adoption rooms and an isolation room for cats, also separated, and a display room in the foyer area for kittens and cats and small animals for adoption.
Also part of the facility will be a room set aside for small animals, a medical room, three offices, a break room, reception area, and additional storage in the garage area. Officials are planning a dog exercise area and “catio” for cats, with surfaces heated in winter by radiant heat.
This has been a slow and frustrating process, Loporchio acknowledged, particularly for people such as Lanni who are so passionate about getting it right. A big hurdle, he said, was that officials couldn’t find steel to build with, so they changed the plans from steel to a wood shelter, also covering 6,000 square feet of space.
Lanni asked whether switching to wood might impact the longevity of the shelter. She said the last thing she wants to do is delay construction, but she also knows as a taxpaying resident that this might be the last chance the town has to get a new shelter for a very long time.
“It seems like steel makes more sense,” she said.
Also a concern, said Lanni, is the number of planned kennels to support animals from three towns. She recalled from her time being on the shelter committee before it was disbanded that animal control officers shared that they were looking at some 30 kennels, more than double what is planned now, and Smithfield wasn’t part of the mix then.
“Fifteen seems light,” she said.
Lanni said she and others are concerned that too few kennels will mean increased euthanasia rates, though she said she trusts animal control officers and has a great relationship with them.
Loporchio responded that there were six kennels for North Providence and Johnston in the old shelter before demolition last summer, and the three experts consulted all felt like 15 would be sufficient.
Lanni said she still suspects there won’t be enough space. She said she agreed with Loporchio that she’d love to be part of upcoming meetings on the shelter. She received clarification that Smithfield and Johnston will each be contributing $300,000 to the project, and that the other towns will also chip in on ongoing expenses at the shelter.
Officials also clarified that the North Providence portion of the money will be coming from general funds, not the Police Department’s 2012 winnings from a Google settlement as previously stated.
Lanni said that if fewer kennels is the end result, it will be more important for the shelter to partner with volunteers to get more animals adopted more quickly. She noted how Animal Control Officer Ernie Calandra is doing everything he possibly can with limited staffing and resources, but he could use help. The last post from the Friends of the North Providence Animal Shelter was more than a year ago, she noted.
Council President Dino Autiello said he still doesn’t understand why the town isn’t using the settlement winnings, saying he never got a straight answer.
Similarly to the effect on a community of new athletic fields, Autiello said he thinks the impact of having vibrant shelter operations goes underestimated. As the pet parent of a reformed fighting pit bull and an abused rescue dog, Autiello said he understands where Lanni is coming from in wanting the best for local animals.
Autiello said he and others put their heart and soul into this project for a decade, but ultimately he took a back seat because he became frustrated that it didn’t get built. The council ultimately has no authority on writing the checks, Autiello said, but they did everything they could to get the shelter going.
The council president said he believes there’s a disconnect of sorts between the town and advocacy groups such as Lanni’s, and some people may not realize the importance of a coordinated effort in getting animals adopted and lowering euthanasia rates.
Lanni said she wishes Autiello hadn’t taken a back seat, and Autiello responded that it was only out of frustration. Lanni said it’s frustrating to know that so much power would be in the hands of one person, Mayor Charles Lombardi.
She said once the shelter is built, there are so many opportunities for community engagement and reaching its promise, whether through the Police Department, the Senior Center, or some other entity.
Lanni urged officials to think about the shelter holistically, and that as constituted it might not be everything they need. Animal control officers are going to do what they’re going to do in fitting ideas into a slimmed budget, she said, but she thinks there’s a chance to talk through some of these issues and maybe add back to the project with budget surpluses or grants without delaying it.
