NORTH PROVIDENCE – The landmark Ann & Hope property has sold for $3.5 million to a residential real estate developer, the big domino to fall toward the future revival of the property.
Online town real estate filings show that Hartford Holdings LLC officially purchased the property from Ann & Hope Inc. on Dec. 21. That purchase price was lower than the $4.79 million it was previously listed at, but it wasn’t clear whether it covered the entirety of the purchase.
The 1886 mill building, once home to the Ann & Hope department store and later its outlet store before it closed in July of 2020, covers about 480,000 square feet on 15 acres of land off Broad Street and Ann & Hope Way.
The Breeze reported last month that the sale of the mill was pending. Premier Development is set to complete the conversion of the mill into a mix of some 200 residential units and additional commercial spaces.
Planning Director Jonathan Stevens said this week that representatives for the developer reached out last week saying they’re interested in getting together to have another discussion toward moving this project to the master plan stage and going to the Town Council for various approvals needed.
Developers will need approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and out of an abundance of caution will seek a town abandonment of a paper street (found only on paper) on the property known as Study Hill Road, named for the area where settler William Blackstone once lived. That abandonment likely won’t be an issue, said Stevens.
The developer has had a class-one survey done and “seems to be getting prepared for approaching the town with something more definitive,” said Stevens. “Traction,” he said.
