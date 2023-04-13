CUMBERLAND – Other major construction projects in the area are facing significant delays amid rising interest rates and supply costs, but those behind the planned transformation of the Ann & Hope Mill say they see no delays on the horizon.
Attorney Nick Goodier said they’re working through engineering now as Premier Development prepares to submit a more detailed preliminary plan for the 241-unit rental plus mixed commercial units.
Goodier said they expect work on the old mill to begin this construction season. What many people don’t realize, he said, is that there’s often a gap between the master and preliminary stages of the approval process, and a conceptual master plan approval doesn’t mean construction can start. The developer also has to get a landscape plan to the Cumberland Conservation Commission, he said.
The Town Council on April 5 again tabled action on a tax stabilization agreement on the project for three months. Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said the developer will need at least three months as they prepare the preliminary plan for the Planning Board and hone in on an exact ask to be negotiated with the town on a schedule for the stabilization agreement.
The council also unanimously approved an ordinance enabling tax stabilization agreements in town, a move motivated by the Ann & Hope project and the planned redevelopment of St. Patrick’s Church into affordable housing. The General Assembly recently passed enabling legislation allowing the ordinance.
Stabilization agreements phase in the value of a property more slowly than if the full value of improvements was accounted for right away.
The Ann & Hope Mill is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing resource in the Lonsdale Historic District. The building is also within the locally-designated Lonsdale Historic District, and the project will be reviewed by the Historic District Commission at the preliminary plan stage.
Gov. Dan McKee is seeking to exempt in-progress projects such as the Ann & Hope redevelopment from a new law requiring payment of prevailing wages by developers who receive state historic tax credits, a law developers statewide have said could severely hamper projects in getting done. Prevailing wages represent the average of similarly employed workers.
