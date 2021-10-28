CUMBERLAND – The start of redevelopment at the Ann & Hope Mill appears to be drawing near, with town officials having some exchanges with the developer on some minor points in recent weeks, according to Planning Director Jonathan Stevens.
According to Stevens, the town’s administration is working with Premier Land Development and its consultants on an administrative subdivision, road abandonment, zone change, master plan, and comprehensive plan amendment as part of a complex and comprehensive proposal planned to be considered all at once in a future special Planning Board meeting.
Stevens told The Breeze that the developer recently met with Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission on the site as they prepare their application for historic tax credits, a key component of nearly every major mill redevelopment project.
Stevens reiterated that as a courtesy, the town has advised the developer that a special meeting will be dedicated to this one important project, as a “good thing for all parties” so all the focus can be in one place.
“We don’t want to be bound by arbitrary monthly cycle of deadlines,” he said. Whenever the developer wants to get together and have a meeting with the Technical Review Committee on some of the details of the project, officials will be ready, he said, adding that they’ve already had a good exchange about the features of the project, which is still planned to be largely residential with some retail ventures sprinkled in.
Appropriate redevelopment of the Ann & Hope Mill is seen locally as a rare opportunity to reshape an entire area of town, and officials have repeatedly emphasized how important it is to get it right, without overburdening local schools or services.
In other local planning business:
• One Neighborhood Builders, a private nonprofit affordable housing development, has a signed purchase and sales agreement with the Diocese of Providence to acquire the former St. Patrick’s Church and is preparing for the adaptive reuse of the church with affordable townhouse apartments and additional affordable housing on the site.
• The Planning Department will begin staffing Conservation Commission meetings to work on developing an urban forestry strategy. Officials continue to strategize regarding a plan to start bringing back the valuable local tree cover in deforested areas, particularly on the southern end of town, to create greater equity from neighborhood to neighborhood and improve quality of life and health.
