CUMBERLAND – Despite General Assembly authorization this year for tax stabilization agreements in Cumberland, including for the redevelopment of the Ann & Hope Mill, the final TSA for the mill’s revitalization will remain on hold for the next few months.
Lou Marandola, attorney for Premier Development, said Tuesday that they want to complete the other steps in the process to approval before finalizing the TSA, which would phase in the value of the redevelopment more slowly over time.
“It’s still on ice,” he said.
Asked when he believes construction at the old Cumberland mill could start, Marandola said it could be sometime during the first quarter of next year, but it’s difficult to say.
He told The Breeze they need to get through final approvals with the Cumberland Planning Department and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, including engineering and stormwater sign-off, “essentially the entire approval first.”
There’s really no holdup when it comes to the TSA except wanting it to come at a certain point in the process, said Marandola, with no discernible disagreement and “no wrinkles” between the developer and town officials about what it should entail.
The TSA was back on the Town Council’s agenda this week, but was set to be tabled again on Wednesday, July 19.
The developer is seeking to bring a mix of more than 200 residential units and additional commercial space with a brew pub.
The rough draft of the TSA still needing to be hammered out calls for a 20-year stabilization plan in exchange for the rehabilitation of the property. It limits all building permit fees to no more than $35,000 and all impact fees (fair share development impact fees) to no more than $100,000.
The online document does not currently list the amount to be paid by the company each year.
