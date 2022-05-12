LINCOLN – Lincoln taxpayers approved a $94.7 million budget during Monday evening’s annual Financial Town Meeting at Lincoln High School.
One hundred and thirty-seven residents were in attendance to vote on the municipal and school budget for fiscal year 2022-2023.
“You’re representing the collective body of roughly 16,000 registered voters,” said Town Moderator Bob Turner. This year’s FTM had a smoother start, compared to last year, when they struggled to reach a quorum of 100 people.
Turner began Monday’s FTM with a brief overview of Lincoln’s annual budget process, which begins in February. Some people have suggested that the FTM process is outdated, he said, but Turner and the rest of the Budget Board disagree.
“We firmly believe direct, in-person meetings offer the best opportunity to voice your opinion, interact with town officials and see your vote count,” said co-chair Carl Brunetti, reading the board’s message to taxpayers.
The board anticipates that tax rates for residential real estate will decrease from $20.29 to $17.46. Commercial rates were expected to decrease from $25.21 to $21.70 and personal property rates from $32.01 to $27.55.
The municipal budget passed with a few objections. Conservation Commission chair Francine Jackson objected to the proposed budget for the commission.
She said they weren’t able to do a lot during the pandemic, but that the work they’re doing has become “much more vibrant.” She asked for an increase of $200 for their recording secretary, but the increased change was over the 10 percent increase allowed by the charter. Instead, the commission got an extra $80.
There was one error in the proposed town clerk budget. Since it’s an election year, that office will receive $30,000 for election costs, rather than $5,000.
Resident Dean Lees suggested that the town should be updating the comprehensive plan in-house, or that the resolution should state who is being hired for the job, but his call to edit the resolution failed.
John Barr II asked why the planned physical athletic center at LHS is not in the budget. Town Council president Keith Macksoud explained that the money for the PEC is coming from the original LHS renovation bond that taxpayers approved for $60 million.
The budget includes around $1.5 million in municipal capital resolutions that town leaders hope to fund via the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a National Grid rebate and reimbursements from the Rhode Island Department of Education.
One resolution calling for $100,000 for Lime Acres Park was dismissed, since the town did not receive a matching grant it needed to renovate the playground.
The remaining capital resolutions approved during the FTM were:
- A total of $530,000 to replace Department of Public Works trucks.
- Up to $305,000 for the purchase of streetlights from National Grid in order to convert them to LED.
- No more than $150,000 to hire a qualified vendor to update the town’s comprehensive plan.
- Up to $120,000 for a tractor with a flail mower.
- A $60,550 maintenance grant for the town-owned historic Hearthside House.
Next year’s $97 million budget also included $68.4 in education funding.
The Budget Board noted that $6 million in federal pandemic relief money has been allocated to the Lincoln School Department to upgrade facilities and to address learning loss, with around $2.5 million allocated in next year’s budget.
Taxpayers at the FTM also approved $423,560 for school capital projects, including:
- Up to $23,394 for site work behind Lonsdale Elementary.
- Up to $99,000 for technology upgrades, $55,000 for parking and drainage site work, and $30,000 to repair or replace the stairs to the lower parking lot at Northern Elementary.
- Up to $66,000 for the purchase of security cameras for Lincoln Middle School.
- At Lincoln High School, up to $68,000 for new multimedia equipment, $16,166 for athletic equipment (13 lacrosse helmets and two goals), $50,000 to expand the culinary classroom and $25,000 to improve the tennis courts.
- A separate resolution calls for $398,000 to upgrade the library media center at Central Elementary and $350,000 to do the same at Saylesville.
