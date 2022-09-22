SMITHFIELD – Better lighting for pictures and videos enhances images, say the Greenville Public Library’s Rebecca Reddy, who said the library recently received an anonymous donation of professional lighting equipment to be rented out to members.
Reddy said the professional-grade equipment will be separated into two sets. One includes small, portable and rechargeable lights and a mini tripod, and another, for more serious videographers and photographers, includes lighting softboxes.
“This is a really cool item and really brings out the difference in how pictures look with proper lighting inside,” she said.
Reddy suggested the equipment be rented by anyone interested in purchasing similar equipment but wanting a trial first.
“Or borrow it here and there to make some cool videos. They’re really fun to play with,” she said. “I’d be excited to see if someone else made cat videos to share with us.”
While not familiar with TikTok, Reddy said the equipment could be used to brighten a Zoom call for videos.
“I suppose people could use it for anything like that. They could use it if they wanted to do a social media video,” she said.
Reddy is familiar with cat videos online, and said she used her cats Aurora, Shadow and Loki, as models when learning and creating a promotional video for the rentable equipment.
She said it is always great to learn new things, and is grateful the library has new items to offer. Reddy said she makes YouTube videos to teach members how to use the equipment.
“It’s something kind of fun for people to use. My cats are around, and I use them to randomly advertise things from the library,” she said.
Reddy said the Greenville Library, located at 573 Putnam Pike, will most likely rent out the lighting equipment beginning in October, and said she anticipates it will be rentable for a week at a time.
Watch Reddy’s video under the Greenville Public Library channel on YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.