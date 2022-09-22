SMITHFIELD – Better lighting for pictures and videos enhances images, say the Greenville Public Library’s Rebecca Reddy, who said the library recently received an anonymous donation of professional lighting equipment to be rented out to members.

Reddy said the professional-grade equipment will be separated into two sets. One includes small, portable and rechargeable lights and a mini tripod, and another, for more serious videographers and photographers, includes lighting softboxes.

