SMITHFIELD — Club 44 will need to be demolished in a timely manner by Smithfield Village developers, who received an extension on the proposed mixed-use commercial and residential project.
During the Thursday, Jan. 19, Planning Board meeting, Smithfield Village developers received a third one-year extension for the plan on 27 acres at 355 Putnam Pike. Developers received extensions in February 2022 and February 2021 citing a lack of franchise for the proposed hotel.
Planning Board member Kenneth Orabona said that looking at the pictures supplied by the Fire and Police Departments of Club 44, the sooner the building comes down, the better.
“It’s not helping the situation when every time you come back for an extension and the building still sits there unsecured, unoccupied and it’s definitely a hazard,” Orabana said.
Planning Board member Michael Moan asked attorney Joelle Rocha, representing owners Churchill and Banks, and Stop & Shop, about a timeline for the demolition of Club 44, as well as the project on the whole.
Rocha said the owners are going out to bid for demolition now, and do not have a specific timeline. Mike McLaughlin of Stop & Shop said there is asbestos present at Club 44, so it is adding to the timeline for the building’s safe demolition.
Rocha said as soon as the bid is in hand, the building will be demolished.
At this time, Town Planner Micheal Phillips said no demolition permits have been requested for Club 44.
Now, Rocha said after more than 18 years coming before the board, she hopes to return soon with new owners. She said new owners will most likely mean new iterations for Smithfield Village.
Original plans include 124 residential units, including 25 low-income units, in five residential buildings, as well as 22 commercial units.
Rocha said the market is moving away from commercial development and more toward residential. She said owners are putting the project out there for new owners and are finding that though they “fielded a lot of interest on this from developers,” it has not been purchased yet.
Rocha blamed the failure to sell on bad timing on the project, which returned to the Planning Board in 2018, and though initially denied, the decision was reversed in 2019. She said construction costs and interest rates increased due to the pandemic, making the project a difficult sell as is.
“We made it abundantly clear that we’ll be back in for some different iteration of this proposal at some point when things come to fruition. We just need a little bit more time to do that,” Rocha said.
Moan continued questioning Rocha, and asked what a final timeline on the project would look like to owners after the Town Council and Planning Board changed zoning to commercial for the project.
“The short answer is no. There’s a movement away from commercial and office toward more residential, right? So that’s the market, that’s no hidden secret,” Rocha said.
Rocha said the development received interest in portions of it and others were interested in the whole project. She said it’s a matter of getting someone to bite, and seeing what, if any, changes are needed to make it work.
“I hope I’m back in front of you in a couple of months, to be honest,” Rocha said.
