PROVIDENCE – Another of 47 local Mr. Potato Heads created nearly 25 years ago in partnership with Pawtucket-based Hasbro has gotten new life in Providence, after representatives from Santoro Oil and Gas Doctor decided to restore him.
Matt Volpe, general manager at the company, said it was a story last May in The Valley Breeze about Hilltop Farms owner Steve Gurwitz restoring the “Spud of Steel” that provided the last push needed for them to refurbish “Mr. Energy” and place it on display at their office on Corliss Street in Providence (Spud of Steel is outside Hilltop Farms in Bellingham, but has yet to be restored).
Mr. Energy was originally outside the Providence Gas building downtown when the statues first came out, said Volpe, and their family-owned company first acquired him when they merged with a gas company in Pawtucket, GasPro, and refurbished him.
Volpe said Mr. Energy was in pretty rough shape after spending some two decades outside. He was originally all blue, with the top of his head similar to a flame and holding a gas truck in his left hand. He was later restored with real flames coming out of his head, but the flames are now gone and he’s restored now as the mascot for the company’s Gas Doctor division, depicted in logos carrying a doctor’s bag.
Volpe said a number of people had encouraged them to restore Mr. Energy over the years, some in families who came to take pictures with the statue, but they were sidetracked by the pandemic and other factors. There was a following of sorts on Facebook, he said, with people posting pictures with him.
They had reached out to Hasbro looking for people who might have expertise in restoring the statues, Volpe said, but they ultimately were able to find someone to get the job done internally.
“He looks really nice,” he said.
Mr. Energy is visible from I-95, particularly going south.
This restoration, after some previous work featuring the installation of an open flame, is meant to reflect the company’s broadened offerings as a “total energy company,” he added.
“Santoro Oil and Gas Doctor are very proud of the way Mr. Energy came out and that we were able to preserve a piece of Rhode Island history,” he said.
Volpe stated that they hope to see more Mr. Potato Heads re-emerge in the coming months and years, saying this is a fun piece of Rhode Island nostalgia that shouldn’t be forgotten. He said it’s great for the state and its communities to reconnect with them, adding that people love coming to take photos.
Melissa Devine, who worked on the “Birthplace of Fun” marketing campaign 20 years ago and who said her namesake statue, Vino-Di-“vine,” is still at Clements’ Marketplace in Portsmouth, said for last year’s story that she would love to know where all the other statues are.
Devine provided a poster showing all 47 statues, including Sergeant Spud, Spud Light, Red Hot Potato, Light from Within, Wannabee Surfer, Couch Potato, Eric the Head, Video Tater, Surfer Spud, Sparkle Spud, Cloud Nine, Salty Spud, Captain Democracy, Pizza Potato, Rotunda Head, Bishop Potato, Colonel Hedley Russet, Red E. Banker, Shore Thing, Slumber Spud, Mrs. Potato Head, Baking Potato, Thrifty Tater, “Meet” and Potatoes, The “Fryer,” Incubator Tater, Uncle Sam, Edgar Allan Poe-tato, William Blackstone the Pilgrim, Mr. Potato Head Golfer, Common-Tater, Spudly Do Right, Betty the Learned Elephant, Butterfly Queen, Sweet “P” tato, Sunbaked 1966, Mr. Potato Head Bulb, Italian Potato Chef, Hospitality Spud, Regular Joe, Cash Potato, Prints Charming, Mr. Energy, and Independent Potato.
