CUMBERLAND – The local nonprofit ONE Neighborhood Builders has announced plans for “The Sanctuary at Valley Falls,” an adaptive reuse of the former St. Patrick’s Church and rectory on Broad Street in Cumberland.
They’re looking to develop the church building into 21 apartments, and to raze the existing rectory to the basement level, where they’d add a new structure with an additional 12 apartments.
In addition, they’re proposing nine new townhouses along Broad Street for a total of 42 new residential units, “ensuring the residential neighborhood character of the corridor is preserved.”
The apartments and townhouses would be deed-restricted as affordable housing, available to households earning up to 60 percent of the area’s median income, or $52,900 for a family of four. Twelve units will be reserved for seniors.
ONE’s director of real estate and general counsel, Milton Baxter, joined architect Michael Abbott of Newport Collaborative Architecture at Cumberland Town Hall on April 7 to discuss their vision and garner feedback.
Abbott, who said St. Patrick’s would be his seventh church project, said the exterior of the church would stay about the same, but that the windows will be replaced so they can open up. Otherwise, he said they’d be looking to repair the steeple, stone work and other exterior features.
The new portion of the building, where the rectory stands now, would be three stories instead of two and would be connected to the sanctuary. Community spaces are planned for inside the sanctuary and the basement of the rectory.
The final piece would be the townhouses, which Abbott said were intentionally designed to reflect what’s there today, with houses “marching down” Broad Street. All of the parking for the residences would be behind the buildings.
Baxter said they’ve hired an engineer to conduct a traffic study. “Tell them to do it when the schools are coming out,” interjected one resident. Baxter said they’ve sensed the frustration from residents around traffic, and wanted to hire a professional to help inform any changes to the current layout in terms of its flow and circulation.
One resident said she loves the design, but said parking is “horrific” in the area, with multiple schools located in close proximity. Living in an older home, she said she has to park on the street since she doesn’t have a driveway.
Baxter said they’ll be able to limit the number of cars per tenant in their leases. Their plans call for 69 parking spaces.
Asked whether he’d consider resident-only parking permits for surrounding streets, Mayor Jeff Mutter said that would require an ordinance to be submitted and hearings to be held prior to approval.
Town Councilor Michael Kinch said the “people from Cumberland are the biggest-hearted people in the Valley,” but that their parking concerns are valid considering the history of the area.
With four schools in one condensed area on Broad Street, residents agreed parking and traffic issues have grown much worse. The area is “almost overburdened,” they said.
Baxter said their concerns are being heard loud and clear, and that ONE Neighborhood Builders is committed to addressing any issues.
“We’re not trying to force something on the community that the community doesn’t want,” he said, adding that accommodating everyone’s interests is a balancing act. “We take pride in getting feedback from people before we get too far down the line.”
A resident questioned who the traffic engineer would work for, and implied that the entire project was already a “done deal.” Mutter protested, saying the town doesn’t “stage hearings.”
Another resident asked who will be living in the units. Baxter said income-qualified human beings will live there.
Cumberland Planning Director Jonathan Stevens noted that Abbott is a well-respected architect whose resume includes the Ashton Mill rehabilitation. He said the town approached ONE Neighborhood Builders after the Diocese put the church property on the market.
“That church was going to be gone. They were going to put a shopping center in,” he said. “We went to them asking if they could save the building, and they embraced this. These are the people you want to do this project.”
Stevens pointed out the fact that Cumberland is at 6.1 percent affordable housing. “There’s a housing crisis in this country. This is workforce housing. We need this housing,” he said, inviting the public to attend the developer’s pre-application hearing with the Planning Board on April 12.
Mutter agreed that the sentimental and historical value of the church, and a desire to save it, was “part of the calculus” in determining the future of the property.
Baxter said they’re aiming to get before the Planning Board for a master plan hearing in May, with additional meetings this summer. Depending on funding and approvals, construction could begin this fall. He estimated 13 or 14 months until completion once work begins.
