CUMBERLAND – Apothica Herbs and Coffee Bar had a business plan many might have advised against: open during the worst of a pandemic in a spot where few establishments have ever stuck.
Owner Eddy Sandoval says Apothica is flourishing, thanks to lots of hard work and commitment to make it through the obstacles.
Last Wednesday, July 19, the Town Council Board of License Commissioners approved a permanent outdoor expansion of premises at Apothica, 3 Dexter St., where Sandoval and staff can now add up to four more tables outside their expanded space, a former tattoo shop next door.
Sandoval told the board they’re going to connect the two spaces for more seating, allowing more people, including groups and families, to enjoy the cafe.
Council President Mike Kinch congratulated him for expanding in Cumberland, saying he’s sure it was quite a grind when they first started out. It’s a nicer environment now, he said, with the Broad Street regeneration project moving toward completion.
“We’re really excited,” Sandoval responded.
Councilor Jim Metivier also congratulated Sandoval, saying that after a “rocky history” for the property, it’s nice to see a business taking shape.
Sandoval told The Breeze they’re proud of the vibe they’ve created based on their life experiences traveling to different cultures and atmospheres. Everyone tells these Cumberland residents that they should be in Providence or New York City, he said, but they’re “happy bringing that vibe to Cumberland,” a place that wouldn’t typically see these types of shops.
Also exciting is the chance to be part of a big future rejuvenation along redone Broad Street, he said.
The town and state have embraced them, he said, and they were so proud to win a Best of Rhode Island award from Rhode Island Monthly this year for plant-based cafe.
The “Apothica at Night” theme they’re trying to bring will hopefully provide a different type of venue, with more food options, he said.
Customers should expect new retail space, a new bar, and new lounge seating, all with a goal to create a space where people will come and stay a while, working on laptops or gathering with friends or groups.
Sandoval said they’ve continued to grow and see new faces, many coming from out of the way places.
“It’s been fun,” he said.
In addition to a couple of awards, he said, it’s been fun to get involved with some statewide events, including the month-long Rhode Island Iced Coffee Celebration.
Asked what it’s like to succeed in a corner retail space where so many others failed over the past decades, Sandoval said it’s been a blessing to get such great feedback from people all over Cumberland and across the state. He said they’re proud to have pushed through the challenges over the past three years after opening in the fall of 2020.
