WOONSOCKET – Asked what his secret is as he nears the century mark, Normand Parent says having a nice family around him has helped him live a long and fulfilling life.
His entire wall is covered with photos of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a photo of Parent in a kayak at the age of 88 is displayed in a photo book dedicated to a family camping trip.
Parent, of Woonsocket, has lived an extraordinary life while occasionally taking weekly trips out to breakfast, according to his children, biological daughter Betty Bibeault and stepdaughter Nancy Aubin.
Parent, remarried to Murielle, has three biological children and three stepchildren.
“He’s sharper than a tack,” said Bibeault.
From riding in a hot air balloon at the age of 75 to driving until he was 96, his children said they knew that once Parent hit 100 it would be a milestone worth celebrating.
“He would go right by his 100th birthday, you know, as if it was another day in his life,” said Aubin.
Born on July 23, 1923, in Woonsocket, Parent lived through World War II and the Great Depression. He originally joined the U.S. Army and served in Italy during World War II with the 10th Mountain Division. He worked for General Motors in Framingham, where he would stay for 32 years.
According to his children, he has a love for cars and always speaks about being able to buy a $10 Ford Falcon car back in 1970, its final model year.
Parent was known as “Tick-tock” because he repaired watches on the side.
In September of 2005, Parent was awarded the Mayor’s Beautification Award by former Mayor Sue Menard, the city’s first woman mayor. Thirteen years later, he would attend an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. at the age of 95.
When he approached the age of 99, Parent started caring full-time for his wife Murielle after she was diagnosed with dementia.
Both Bibeault and Aubin said that doctors have been amazed at the condition Parent is in at his age, which could be due to the fact that he has always seemed to do everything in moderation.
“Meme is always teasing him,” said Bibeault.
They said every day of his 99th year has been a celebration of his life.
When July comes around, the family plans to celebrate Parent’s birthday with a big birthday bash. The family celebrated his 99th by going to Allie’s Donuts and getting Parent a cinnamon roll the size of a paper plate.
“He loves to go out for a cup of coffee and some kind of pastry,” said Bibeault.
