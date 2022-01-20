SMITHFIELD – District 22 Sen. Stephen Archambault says he has no plans to move from Smithfield after the state’s redistricting committee last week endorsed placing a sliver of Lincoln where the senator owns property into his district.
The state committee presented its new district maps for Rhode Island House and Senate seats last week, recommending them by a vote of 13-4.
Questions were immediately raised over the decision to shift a portion of Lincoln from Republican Senate Minority Leader Thomas Paolino’s District 17 into Democrat Archambault’s District 22, which currently covers Smithfield and portions of North Providence and Johnston.
Archambault, who served as co-chairman of the Special Commission on Reapportionment, owns a 5.3-acre lot on Whipple Road in Lincoln.
That fact was pointed out by Archambault’s returning primary opponent Melanie DuPont, who tweeted, “It’s probably because Archambault owns 0 Whipple Road in Lincoln, which abuts his 195 Whipple Road in Smithfield. Maybe he wants to build a new house without moving out of Senate District 22 … so he just widens (Senate District) 22 to consume that part of Lincoln.”
The property, listed as 0 Whipple Road in online records, was appraised at $18,500 in 2019. Its last owner before the senator was Roberta Archambault of Smithfield, who died in 2011.
The land was previously part of District 17, which includes Lincoln and North Providence.
Members of the redistricting committee expressed concerns about the last-minute decision to move 605 voters into Archambault’s district.
Sen. Gordon Rogers said he was worried about transparency when the changes came in five minutes before the start of the meeting. Rogers and three other Republicans, Sen. Jessica de la Cruz, and Reps. Brian Newberry and David Place, voted against the change.
“Why are we suddenly taking a piece of Lincoln and adding it to Senate 22 in Smithfield? What is the reason for that?” asked Newberry. “It looks very weird, and I hope the Senate takes a look at this for a whole variety of reasons.”
Consultant Kimball Brace responded.
“As I recall, there was some discussion that we had dealing with some components of the neighborhood along that border there, and people expressed an interest in being in 22.”
Archambault this week defended the edits to the maps, which cut 605 voters from District 17. He said the changes make District 22 “more Republican,” and said he is fully supportive of the move because it keeps community interests in place.
As a lifelong resident of the area in question, Archambault said in written statements that he understands why consultants with Election Data Services placed that Lincoln neighborhood within Senate District 22.
“There are several shared interests, underscored by the fact that many of those houses are most easily accessed by traveling through Smithfield,” he said.
After defeating the progressive Democrat DuPont for a second time in the 2020 primary, Archambault won the general election against Republican Paul Santucci 51 percent to 42 percent, with independent Stephen Tocco earning 7 percent of the vote.
Archambault said the group charged with redistricting was the “most transparent and diverse commission” in state history, noting that the commission held 18 hearings, with public testimony, and received numerous online submissions regarding community interests across the state.
In a statement, Paolino said he was surprised by the “sudden change” to the map proposal.
“I have faithfully represented the residents of the district, including most of Lincoln and parts of North Smithfield and North Providence, since I was first elected in 2016. I am concerned about the negative impact it will have on the town of Lincoln over the next 10 years – including a significant expense to the town simply by adding an additional micro-precinct,” he said. “I look forward to understanding and addressing this issue with the Senate Judiciary Committee as well as the reasons for this unusually late proposal before voting on this map.”
