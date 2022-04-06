PAWTUCKET – East Providence-based architect David Sisson has purchased what’s been described as a “palatial estate” at the Underwood Manor, 48 Underwood St.
Sisson told The Valley Breeze this week that he and his family are so excited to be purchasing the historic 1908 house on nearly an acre of property, saying they weren’t planning on moving out of Providence, but “just fell in love with it.” He said they plan to pick up where the previous owners left off in preserving it.
“It’s by no means perfect, but it’s a really nice house,” he said.
A continued restoration would add the Underwood Manor, overlooking Route 95, to similar preservations and restorations at nearby properties such as the Weeden Manor located three streets over in Quality Hill, the former TK Club-turned-Public Archeology Lab across from Apex, and the Pitcher-Goff House, also on Walcott Street.
It also comes amid questions about the future of another nearby property on Walcott Street, the Read-Ott House.
Sisson said the home, purchased for $900,000, will stay a single-family property, but there are a few aspects of the property’s future that still need to be determined, including potentially moving his architecture business here and converting the large garage and carriage house into apartments if he wins approvals from historic district and zoning officials. The main house is so large that it could fit an office, he said, but there would be some building and fire code challenges on that front.
He and his wife currently live in a two-family in Providence with their high school-age daughter and his mother-in-law, and all will be living together in the new home.
“We’re all excited about it,” he said of the chance to live together.
It’s not a giant family for such a large house, he said, laughing, so they’re already talking to everyone about coming over to visit.
The home has three large joined porches on what is technically considered the front of the house, but what Sisson considers to be the back.
Sisson said they got a great deal on the property, partly because not everyone wants to live directly overlooking the highway, but they decided that the house was worth it.
“It’s kind of cool to be part of the history of the city and experience such a (great) property,” he said, adding that they felt the house deserved to be used as it’s been used historically. Previous owners were hesitant to make major changes, he said, and they are as well. Work will focus on maintaining it, not transforming it.
This purchase is good for the neighborhood and community, he said, and he expects the historic preservation folks will also be happy about it.
City property tax records show that the gross area of the mansion, including 2,811-square-foot first floor, 2,745-square-foot upper story, 2,709-square-foot finished attic expansion, 2,811-square-foot basement, and 712-square foot open porch, is 11,788 square feet, with 6,640 square feet of living area.
Assessed for property tax purposes at $609,500, it was previously owned by Mark and Taylor Diana LaPriore, who purchased it for $207,500 in 2014.
According to a property listing, “arts and crafts meets Edwardian in this palatial estate rooted in Pawtucket’s rich manufacturing history.”
The museum-quality manor’s architectural details have been painstakingly preserved for more than a century, it states.
Underwood Manor was designed by architect Henry Bailey Alden for the owner of the Phillips Insulated Wire Co. Alden was renowned for many works in the New England region, including the Chatham Bars Inn and the Endicott Estate Mansion, among others. Alden, on behalf of the owner, spared no expense when curating and cladding 6,640 square feet, 11 fireplaces, more than nine bedrooms, and six bathrooms with the finest materials of the period, “all of which are still beautifully intact.”
It includes of black walnut herringbone floors and quartered oak moldings, Grueby Faience Company fireplace surrounds, two with pictorial frieze, iconic arts and crafts lighting with mica shades and elaborate intact switch-work, original nickel plated exposed plumbing, and more.
“The carriage house also brings great value and style to this property,” it states. Four garage bays have towering high ceilings and lots of built-in work storage. In the carriage house, there is a potential apartment space, full bathroom, high-efficiency boiler, and unfinished second story with beautiful winding finished staircase. The third outbuilding/garage can also house more than eight cars on its own for the potential car collector or workshop.
There is an avenue for rezoning of this property to accommodate a business venture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.