NORTH PROVIDENCE – Continuing its longstanding annual program remembering the horrors of the Armenian Genocide, the town will host a flag-raising ceremony this Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m. outside Town Hall, 2000 Smith St.
The ceremony this year will honor Margaret Topalian Moorachian, daughter of Armenian Genocide survivors Tarviz (Mesrobian) and Garabed Topalian.
“This is an opportunity to honor a North Providence resident of Armenian descent who has brought honor and pride to us as Armenian Americans,” states a release.
Topalian Moorachian was born and grew up in the Smith Hill neighborhood of Providence. She has been a resident of North Providence for 53 years.
She was educated in the Providence school system and graduated from Mount Pleasant High School.
After high school, Margaret earned an insurance agent license and was employed as a sales assistant for Liberty Mutual for 10 years. At Liberty Mutual she helped agents with insurance contracts for small and large companies.
She was an active member of the Armenian Youth Federation, and was the corresponding secretary for the Providence AYF chapter for several years. In addition, she was elected to the AYF Central Executive and represented the Central Executive to the Camp Haiastan Council.
She was married to her late husband, George, for 53 years. She said being a mother and raising her two children, George and Nancy Moorachian, was the most rewarding part of her life. She often says that she has four adult children, including her daughter-in-law Rose and son-in-law Seth Brown. Additionally, she said, being a grandmother to three grandchildren, Luke and Faye Moorachian and Avedis Brown, has been a great joy.
April 24, 1915 is the date Armenians internationally recognize as the start of the Armenian Genocide. During World War I, 1.5 million Armenians were killed. The years that followed saw some of the most brutal forms of terror and murder organized by the Ottoman Turkish government. The next World War would see millions more perish by similar means. Other crimes against humankind continue to this day in regions all over the globe, notes the release.
Most of the Armenians who survived the genocide were forced to settle wherever they could find refuge. As a result, they are scattered all over the world and boast a large and active community in Rhode Island, leaving their mark in many areas.
