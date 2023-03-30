CUMBERLAND – Volunteer members of the Arnold Mills Parade Association say they have been busy organizing the 97th annual Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade to be held Tuesday, July 4.
This year’s parade theme is “Believe.” The association’s committee float will honor Cumberland’s own Scarlett Doumato, whose inquiry about Santa being real to the Cumberland Police Department made news across the U.S. She will ride with Santa in his sleigh.
Other suggestions for use of the theme in floats would be: Believe in Yourself, Believe in America, etc. An award for Best Theme Float is given yearly.
The Arnold Mills Parade Association is a not-for-profit organization made up entirely of volunteers. Positions are open for helping with the parade and road race on July 4 or prior to the events with fundraising, publicity and/or float building.
Do you have some time to donate in assisting with the parade or road race this year? Marshals are needed to help the parade run smoothly. Ideally, two marshals are needed for each of the four divisions. Marshals help with registration, line up their assigned division, and walk the parade route with their division to make sure there are no gaps. The route is little more than one mile in length.
Publicity positions include hanging posters at various establishments throughout town and/or soliciting groups for the parade as walkers, riders of custom cars or floats.
