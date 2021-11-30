CUMBERLAND – Last year, with few fundraising options available in the midst of COVID, Boy Scout leaders of Arnold Mills Troop 1 launched their first hike-athon through town, an effort that proved successful in keeping the pack alive through 2020, said Jesse Tuomisto, a leader from Pack 1.
The event returns this Saturday, Dec. 4, this time with troop members participating instead of just the leaders.
The concept is a simple one, said Tuomisto, with parents asked to reach out to their networks to sponsor the hike through a GoFundMe page, www.gofundme.com/arnold-mills-troop-1-fundraising-hike.
Dues and registration fees cover a scout’s registration as well as their adventure card and the pack’s charter with BSA, said Tuomisto, but everything else, including camping, badges, and pinewood derby cars, among other items, are funded by the pack itself.
“No donation is too small and it’s extremely easy,” he said. “People can go right on the website and make a donation, which opens it up to friends and family out of town.”
For those uncomfortable with GoFundMe, they will also accept checks made out to Pack One – Arnold Mills.
Leaders do everything possible to keep the events as affordable and cost neutral as possible, said Tuomisto. In years past, they have asked scouts and families to sell popcorn or work a spaghetti dinner to raise those funds.
“We would rather focus on having the scouts do what scouts do best, work for it and have fun doing it,” he said. “What better symbol of scouting in our community than hiking down the Blackstone Valley bike path with our flags?”
This Saturday, Dec. 4, scouts will gather at the Ashton Village parking area and walk the most scenic portion of the Blackstone River Bikeway, said Tuomisto, past the Kelly House, Martin Street bridge, and finishing at Stop & Shop on Mendon Road. It’s a smooth, flat trail, he said, and shouldn’t be too difficult. Scouts will carry U.S. and pack flags along the two or three miles, celebrating with donuts and hot drinks at the finish.
A great spot to cheer participants on is the Martin Street bridge, which is down the hill from Davenport’s, said Tuomisto.
Last year’s fundraiser was billed as a chance to help save Cumberland’s scouts, as attendance for the group with a headquarters at the Arnold Mills United Methodist Church plummeted during the pandemic.
Last year’s hike involved leaders Ben Grimes and Phil Irons doing a 10-mile hike-athon around town, starting at the church and ending at Town Hall.
