LINCOLN – American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to pay for two water utility projects in Lincoln. The town is set to receive roughly $6.6 million in ARPA pandemic relief funding over two years.
The first project calls for $142,350 in ARPA funds to be used to repair a culvert on Ballou Avenue. A storm on Aug. 23 resulted in the flooding on Ballou, causing damage and the need for emergency repairs to avoid further flooding and property damage.
The storm “lifted and moved the stacked granite blocks associated with a drainage headwall out of position,” according to DPW Director Mike Gagnon, “… leaving the headwall in a condition the town could not safely maintain.”
Headwalls are attached to the ends of a culvert to reduce erosion and to make the culvert more structurally sound.
Failure to fix the headwall “will result in the flooding of properties along Ballou Avenue, which could restrict emergency vehicular access and pose a health and safety risk to residents,” Gagnon wrote in a letter to the Town Council last week.
Work has commenced on those repairs.
The second project comes at the request of the Lincoln Water Commission, which asked the council to transfer up to $475,000 to replace a water main on School Street. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has proposed a pavement and drainage improvement project starting in 2023 along School Street, from Old River Road to the Blackstone River Bike Path.
The existing water distribution main, which serves School Street residents between Old River Road and the Albion beacon/rotary, was built in the late 1940s and 50s, said Water Supt. Bob Anderson, and has been subject to multiple main breaks over the last decade.
Since the RIDOT project is within the proposed limits of the water main, the Water Commission is looking to replace the water main before the pavement is fixed.
The estimated cost of the project is $750,000, with half to be paid in advance as part of the contract agreement.
The council voted to authorize the transfer of $475,000 in ARPA funds for the School Street water main replacement project.
Anderson said the LWC is in the initial phases of planning and design of water main improvements in Saylesville on Smith Street. The $475,000 will also help pay for engineering services to design and prepare bidding for the Saylesville water main improvements project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.