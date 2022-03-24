LINCOLN – Lincoln is committing $495,650 in America Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds to address the town’s aging sewer infrastructure.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said he’s learned “very quickly” in his first few months on the job that the town’s sewer system needs to be addressed.
“It’s outdated and starting to experience hardware issues,” he said.
“Essentially, the sewer pump station controls are beginning to fail,” explained Public Works Director Michael Gagnon. Since it’s a proprietary system, the parts to fix it aren’t readily available.
As a result, Gagnon said some stations have become a bit “mismatched” over the years making repairs at the pump stations difficult at best.
With a portion of the town’s $6.5 million in ARPA funds, Lincoln will be moving to a non-proprietary sewer control system, upgrading and replacing the sanitary pump station controls.
Gagnon compared the way the current system works to the jolting of a vehicle.
“It’s like driving your car, stepping on the gas then immediately slamming on the brakes at the light,” he said. “The new system would get more life out of the equipment itself.”
By using ARPA money, the upgrades will “relieve the sewer system users of the cost impact on their annual bill that would otherwise require a rate increase to cover the cost of the project,” according to the resolution passed by the Town Council on Tuesday.
The council also voted to renew a road reconstruction contract, allowing Pawtucket Hot Mix Asphalt to continue planned repairs across town.
Pawtucket Hot Mix Asphalt was awarded Lincoln’s 2020-2021 paving contract last April and has substantially completed the work associated with their original contract, said Gagnon.
Taxpayers approved $1 million in roadway reconstruction last year, which included the repaving of Pleasant, Livingston, Hope, Union, Yates and Jones Streets.
The pandemic delayed some of the work over the last two years.
The original contract expired last June, and town leaders sought to lock in next year’s pricing, “due to the market uncertainties in the cost and availability of granite curbing and construction materials in general, as well as the uncertainties of oil prices.”
At the request of the town, the company provided a quote for extending the roadway reconstruction contract for the 2021-2022 budget as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.