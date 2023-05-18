Kate Pasquariello

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Pacheco Park has long been a target of vandals and a difficult place to keep nice, says Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Kate Pasquariello, so it’s good to see people actively investing in its future.

Pasquariello told the Town Council on Monday that a new Little League board has been doing great work under President Pam Storme, and she’s excited about renovations to the concession stand, painting of press boxes, and other hard work that’s going into the park.

