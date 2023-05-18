NORTH SMITHFIELD – Pacheco Park has long been a target of vandals and a difficult place to keep nice, says Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Kate Pasquariello, so it’s good to see people actively investing in its future.
Pasquariello told the Town Council on Monday that a new Little League board has been doing great work under President Pam Storme, and she’s excited about renovations to the concession stand, painting of press boxes, and other hard work that’s going into the park.
In conversations with the North Smithfield Public Art Advisory Committee, including members Julie Tilley and Sarah Hemendinger, the idea of adding murals at Pacheco and across town has come up, she said, and the wall on the concession stand where the restrooms are is a good spot. The mural would be around the themes of inclusion, respect and kindness.
The problem, said Pasquariello, is the lack of accountability for vandalism, and she doesn’t even want to try adding any murals here unless video surveillance is installed to protect them. She said they see picnic tables destroyed in the park every year, and graffiti frequently added to the buildings.
Tilley also emphasized the need for enhanced police presence and security if they are going to move forward with the mural. Pasquariello said this is, as Tilley described it, really just a “first step in painting our town” with a number of murals, but they want security measures in place to make sure everything is safe.
Councilor John Beauregard said he loves the idea, referencing Nashville as a place where murals are everywhere and people love it.
Beauregard asked who will be doing the murals, and Tilley said they’re planning now, but Hemendinger has experience in painting murals.
Pasquariello and others said they weren’t there Monday for approval of any cameras, but did want the council’s blessing to proceed with this concept, which they gave. Councilor Douglas Osier said he wants to see the next budget include security cameras.
Pasquariello on Monday also briefly mentioned investing in the Pacheco Park playground.
Speaking of the arts, Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski on Monday made his appointment to the committee that will plan a new multi-generational senior center, Muriel Halloran, a woman he noted has valuable experience in the arts. The committee is set to meet for a first time next Monday, May 22.
Also Monday, the council authorized DPW Director Ray Pendergast to “piggyback” on Warwick’s fireworks bid and pay $14,000 to Central Maine Pyrotechnics for a July 8 fireworks show, up from $13,000 this past year.
Beauregard commended staff for keeping the fireworks going and having the town take on the burden, saying it had grown harder and harder for him to keep raising funds for the fireworks by going back to the same donors again and again.
The council ultimately approved the spending, pending upcoming adoption of the 2023-2024 budget.
Pasquariello said they initially started town fireworks displays on the Saturday after the Fourth of July because the cost was cut in half by not having them near the holiday.
